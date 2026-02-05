SPSR Adds 8 Attorneys Plus Maritime

NEW ORLEANS – Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn, LLP (SPSR), one of Louisiana’s preeminent law firms, announced the addition of eight attorneys, two paralegals, and three legal assistants from McGlinchey Stafford PLLC, adding a comprehensive maritime practice and significantly strengthening the firm’s insurance coverage, casualty and commercial litigation, and construction and surety capabilities.

This strategic expansion marks a transformative moment for SPSR, which now employs 42 attorneys, positioning the firm for continued growth throughout the Gulf Coast region.

The distinguished legal team joining SPSR includes Partners Timothy P. Hurley, José R. Cot, Marcelle P. Mouledoux, Kevin M. Frey, and E. Madison Barton, along with Associates Taylor Lombardo Willis, Hannah Claire Marie Stierwald, and recent graduate Tevin Rosenthal.

“This is an exceptional addition to our firm,” said Denise Puente, Managing Partner at SPSR. “We are bringing aboard some of the most respected practitioners in Louisiana’s maritime, insurance coverage, and casualty litigation bar. Their expertise perfectly complements our existing strengths and positions SPSR for continued growth across Louisiana and throughout the Gulf Coast region.”

Maritime Law Expertise Comes to SPSR

The addition of this team introduces a comprehensive maritime and admiralty practice to SPSR.

José R. Cot

José R. Cot brings 35 years of experience litigating maritime and insurance matters throughout the Gulf South, representing clients ranging from domestic corporations to international insurers including the London insurance market. Named to The Best Lawyers in America® for Admiralty and Maritime Law and Litigation – Insurance, Cot also represents state agencies in U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigations and litigation proceedings.

Marcelle P. Mouledoux

Marcelle P. Mouledoux, who served as Chair of Enterprise Litigation and Investigations at McGlinchey, adds significant maritime litigation experience representing both vessel interests and marine terminal operators. Named to The Best Lawyers in America® for Admiralty and Maritime Law and admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, Mouledoux handles complex collision and allision disputes, maritime liens, Jones Act claims, and other maritime personal injury matters, from initial investigation through trial and appeal.

Kevin M. Frey

Also named to The Best Lawyers in America® for Admiralty and Maritime Law, Kevin M. Frey brings a decade of maritime experience to SPSR. Frey focuses on “brown water” maritime work, representing tugboat owners, marine facilities, grain terminals, and barge fleeting operations.

“José, Marcelle, and Kevin’s deep maritime expertise—from ports and terminals to offshore operations—will be invaluable to our clients,” Puente noted.

Strengthening Insurance Coverage and Casualty Litigation

Timothy P. Hurley

Timothy P. Hurley brings a multi-faceted insurance practice spanning more than three decades, representing Fortune 500 companies, international corporations, and insurers in matters involving construction defects, premises liability, products liability, property damage, and asbestos/toxic torts. Named to The Best Lawyers in America® and Louisiana Super Lawyers, Hurley’s experience also includes both onshore and offshore energy sector claims.

E. Madison Barton

E. Madison Barton adds substantial insurance coverage litigation experience, handling first-party and third-party claims, bad faith allegations, and excess coverage matters. A Louisiana Super Lawyers Rising Star and former Director of Boards and Commissions for South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Barton’s practice encompasses commercial property insurance, trucking accidents, medical malpractice, construction defects, and complex coverage disputes involving market and tower policies.

Associates Taylor Lombardo Willis, who will join in March, and Hannah Claire Marie Stierwald bring additional depth in insurance defense, maritime law, and complex litigation, while recent graduate Tevin Rosenthal represents the firm’s commitment to developing the next generation of legal talent.

Continued Strategic Expansion

This acquisition represents the latest in SPSR’s strategic expansion. The firm recently added a five-attorney casualty litigation team led by Partners Trevor Davies and Michael Ballero, along with Partner Kat Rito who expands the firm’s healthcare litigation work. Additionally, SPSR expanded into the Dallas market in 2025 with the addition of Partner John Landreth to lead the firm’s new Dallas office.