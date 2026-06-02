Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III – Sports Foundation Names 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees. Photo provided by The Ehrhardt Group.

NEW ORLEANS – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced its plans to induct Mark Romig, Marc Ehrhardt and Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III (posthumously) into its Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual Honors event to be held Oct. 15 on the turf of the Caesars Superdome.

“For decades, the Sports Foundation has stayed true to its mission of attracting and managing major sporting events that drive economic impact and shine a national spotlight on Louisiana and New Orleans,” said Philip Sherman, Chairman of the Board of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “Mark, Malcolm and Marc have been our industry’s greatest ambassadors, contributing for more than four decades to the sports and entertainment industries in New Orleans, leaving a tangible impact on some of the greatest events the Sports Foundation has hosted, including multiple Super Bowls, Men’s and Women’s Final Fours, WrestleManias, NBA All-Star Games and more. We are proud to recognize their extraordinary legacies at Honors.”

Mark Romig

A local media and public relations icon, Romig currently serves as senior advisor for New Orleans & Company, senior advisor for New Orleans-based public relations firm The Ehrhardt Group, and Honorary Consul in Louisiana for the Kingdom of Thailand. Born and raised in New Orleans, Romig is a graduate of Brother Martin High School (’74) and the University of New Orleans (’78).

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Since 2013, he has been the stadium play-by-play announcer for the New Orleans Saints, spending every game day in the Caesars Superdome and narrating the action for fans in the stands. A board member of the Sports Foundation, Romig has a long history of service to the organization and its events, including serving on the 2013 and 2025 New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committees as co-chair of the Media and Public Relations Sub-committee.

“New Orleans has always been a city that rallies around its teams, its traditions and the events that bring people together,” said Mark Romig. “Throughout my career, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to help tell the story of this city – from welcoming visitors and major events to serving Saints fans on game day in the Caesars Superdome. The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has played a vital role in shaping our city’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events, and to be recognized by an organization that has contributed so much to New Orleans’ growth and identity is truly humbling. I’m deeply grateful to the many colleagues, partners and community leaders who have helped make this journey so meaningful.”

Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III

A respected strategist and public relations leader, Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III (1947–2022) dedicated his career to shaping the media and business landscape of New Orleans and the Gulf South. In 1996, he founded The Ehrhardt Group (TEG) alongside his wife, Pia, building the firm into one of the nation’s top public relations agencies. Over the course of his distinguished career, Ehrhardt provided trusted counsel to governors, corporate executives, civic leaders and organizations committed to advancing the region. His work included major events such as the 1987 visit of Pope John Paul II, the 1988 Republican National Convention, multiple Super Bowls and NCAA Final Fours and the opening of the National D-Day Museum, now the National WWII Museum.

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Marc Ehrhardt

His son, Marc, became president of The Ehrhardt Group in 2018, where he continues to lead the firm’s strategic direction and provides senior counsel on public affairs, corporate communications, media relations and crisis management. For nearly 30 years, he has developed award-winning campaigns across industries including economic development, entertainment, energy, finance and manufacturing.

Marc has extensive experience shaping major regional and national initiatives, including work with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on multiple Super Bowls, Final Fours and two WrestleManias hosted in New Orleans. Known for his deep understanding of Gulf South audiences and culture, Marc helps organizations navigate high-profile opportunities, complex issues and reputation management challenges.

Together, Marc and Malcolm maintained a longstanding partnership with the Sports Foundation, helping promote its mission and events through strategic media relations and public communications efforts that elevated New Orleans and Louisiana on the national stage.

“Malcolm believed that New Orleans was a world-class city that should have world-class events. All of the Super Bowls, Men’s and Women’s Final Fours and other incredible events remain some of his and our finest work. Most of all, the best part was doing this work with his contemporaries at the Sports Foundation, including the late Dr. Merv Trail, Dave Sherman, Jay Cicero, Billy Ferrante and Ron Maestri, who meant so much to him as colleagues and friends. He would be humbled by this honor, and the TEG team is proud to continue the great work we do with Jay and his staff,” said Marc Ehrhardt, president of The Ehrhardt Group.

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Celebrating Sports Impact and Future Growth

Doug Mouton, veteran sports director at WWL-TV and two-time Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year honoree, will serve as Honors’ emcee, bringing decades of storytelling experience and exuberant personality to the day’s celebration.

Tables are now on sale for the annual Sports Foundation Honors, presented by Hancock Whitney and New Orleans & Company. This year’s program will spotlight the success of its standout events from the past year and give a preview of future events awarded or currently being bid.

Highlights will include events like the sold-out Savannah Bananas; the inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest, the first-ever X Games League Championship, WWE Money in the Bank, and the 25th Annual New Orleans Bowl. Additionally, Honors will look forward to sporting events coming to New Orleans, including Every Woman’s Marathon in 2027 and the College Football Playoffs Championship in 2028.

The Sports Foundation has hosted some of the largest sporting events in the world, showcasing New Orleans’ versatility and expertise in bidding upon and managing large-scale sporting events for the economic benefit to Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. The rich history of events orchestrated by the organization has benefited the city and state, generating billions in economic impact and media exposure, elevating Louisiana and New Orleans as a unique and memorable destination for major sports events.