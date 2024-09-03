Spirit Airlines Expands Service Amid Runway Closures

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning, Sept. 4, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) will close one of the two runways it maintains for flight operations. The north-south runway (Runway 2/20) will close approximately ten days to allow contractors to perform necessary safety maintenance. All aircraft arriving and departing from MSY will use the east-west runway (Runway 11/29) during this time.

Due to this temporary runway closure, certain parts of Kenner and the surrounding areas may experience an increase in aircraft noise. If the work is completed earlier than the announced schedule, normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways will resume. This temporary runway closure will not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.

The taxiway project will replace approximately 1,500 ft of concrete pavement on the southern portion of taxiway Sierra, which is parallel to the north-south runway and allows aircraft to reach the runway end.

The public is advised to be patient while this maintenance project is completed.

Simultaneously, Spirit is adding daily, nonstop service to New York-LaGuardia (LGA) from New Orleans (MSY) on Feb. 12, 2025.

“Spirit has taken the Guest experience to new heights with our recent transformation, and now we’re elevating the route options from New Orleans with daily, nonstop service to New York starting in February,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning, in a press release. “The new route also provides an affordable way for New Yorkers to visit the Big Easy just in time for Mardi Gras.”