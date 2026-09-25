Business Events

Speed Connection Links Young Professionals With Nonprofits

September 25, 2026   |By
Young Professionals
During Speed Connection, a young professional hears from a Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany East representative about the organization’s mission and volunteer opportunities. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

COVINGTON, La. – Young professionals gathered with representatives from 27 local nonprofits on September 22 for the second annual Speed Connection, a St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Northshore Young Professionals event focused on helping emerging leaders find meaningful ways to get involved on the Northshore.

Presented by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s Northshore Young Professionals and the Northshore Community Foundation and hosted by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), the event brought young professionals and nonprofit representatives together for a fast-paced format that introduced participants to local organizations, their missions and opportunities to get involved.

Young Professionals
Representatives of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, the Northshore Community Foundation (NCF) and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) gather at the second annual Speed Connection. Pictured are (l-r) are Bailey Morse and Lana Stevens with LOPA, Alyssa Clebert with NCF, Eva Snapp with the Chamber, Christine Beavers with NCF and Nina Magyar, a Chamber Ambassador. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

The St. Tammany Chamber said the event was well attended, with participants learning about volunteer opportunities, non-profit board service and ways to support local organizations through their workplaces and businesses.

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Speed Connection Links Young Professionals With Nonprofits
Young professionals meet with nonprofit representatives during Speed Connection to learn about local organizations and opportunities to get involved on the Northshore. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Participating Nonprofits

Participating nonprofits include:

  • Bayou Lacombe Cardinals
  • Brooke It Forward Foundation
  • Children’s Museum of St. Tammany
  • COAST—Council of Aging St. Tammany
  • Community Christian Concern
  • East St. Tammany Rainbow Child Care Center
  • Equine Reflections
  • Gift-A-Lift
  • Habitat for Humanity Northshore West
  • Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany East
  • Hope House
  • Hospice House
  • Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency
  • Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
  • Miracle League Northshore
  • No Heart Left Behind
  • Northshore Behavioral Health
  • Northshore Community Foundation
  • Northshore Food Bank
  • Northshore Humane Society
  • Northshore Technical Community College
  • Our Friends Closet
  • Pontchartrain Conservancy
  • Special Olympics Louisiana
  • STARC of Louisiana
  • United Way of Southeast Louisiana
  • VIA LINK
Young Professionals
Young professionals meet with nonprofit representatives during Speed Connection to learn about local organizations and opportunities to get involved on the Northshore. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Lunch was sponsored by Kent Design Build. The Chamber also thanks Red River Bank for contributing a door prize.

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