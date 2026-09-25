Speed Connection Links Young Professionals With Nonprofits

COVINGTON, La. – Young professionals gathered with representatives from 27 local nonprofits on September 22 for the second annual Speed Connection, a St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Northshore Young Professionals event focused on helping emerging leaders find meaningful ways to get involved on the Northshore.

Presented by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s Northshore Young Professionals and the Northshore Community Foundation and hosted by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), the event brought young professionals and nonprofit representatives together for a fast-paced format that introduced participants to local organizations, their missions and opportunities to get involved.

Representatives of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, the Northshore Community Foundation (NCF) and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) gather at the second annual Speed Connection. Pictured are (l-r) are Bailey Morse and Lana Stevens with LOPA, Alyssa Clebert with NCF, Eva Snapp with the Chamber, Christine Beavers with NCF and Nina Magyar, a Chamber Ambassador. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

The St. Tammany Chamber said the event was well attended, with participants learning about volunteer opportunities, non-profit board service and ways to support local organizations through their workplaces and businesses.

- Sponsors -

Young professionals meet with nonprofit representatives during Speed Connection to learn about local organizations and opportunities to get involved on the Northshore. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Participating Nonprofits

Participating nonprofits include:

Bayou Lacombe Cardinals

Brooke It Forward Foundation

Children’s Museum of St. Tammany

COAST—Council of Aging St. Tammany

Community Christian Concern

East St. Tammany Rainbow Child Care Center

Equine Reflections

Gift-A-Lift

Habitat for Humanity Northshore West

Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany East

Hope House

Hospice House

Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Miracle League Northshore

No Heart Left Behind

Northshore Behavioral Health

Northshore Community Foundation

Northshore Food Bank

Northshore Humane Society

Northshore Technical Community College

Our Friends Closet

Pontchartrain Conservancy

Special Olympics Louisiana

STARC of Louisiana

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

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Young professionals meet with nonprofit representatives during Speed Connection to learn about local organizations and opportunities to get involved on the Northshore. Photo provided by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce.

Lunch was sponsored by Kent Design Build. The Chamber also thanks Red River Bank for contributing a door prize.