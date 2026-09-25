Speed Connection Links Young Professionals With Nonprofits

COVINGTON, La. – Young professionals gathered with representatives from 27 local nonprofits on September 22 for the second annual Speed Connection, a St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Northshore Young Professionals event focused on helping emerging leaders find meaningful ways to get involved on the Northshore.
Presented by the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s Northshore Young Professionals and the Northshore Community Foundation and hosted by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA), the event brought young professionals and nonprofit representatives together for a fast-paced format that introduced participants to local organizations, their missions and opportunities to get involved.
The St. Tammany Chamber said the event was well attended, with participants learning about volunteer opportunities, non-profit board service and ways to support local organizations through their workplaces and businesses.
Participating Nonprofits
Participating nonprofits include:
- Bayou Lacombe Cardinals
- Brooke It Forward Foundation
- Children’s Museum of St. Tammany
- COAST—Council of Aging St. Tammany
- Community Christian Concern
- East St. Tammany Rainbow Child Care Center
- Equine Reflections
- Gift-A-Lift
- Habitat for Humanity Northshore West
- Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany East
- Hope House
- Hospice House
- Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency
- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- Miracle League Northshore
- No Heart Left Behind
- Northshore Behavioral Health
- Northshore Community Foundation
- Northshore Food Bank
- Northshore Humane Society
- Northshore Technical Community College
- Our Friends Closet
- Pontchartrain Conservancy
- Special Olympics Louisiana
- STARC of Louisiana
- United Way of Southeast Louisiana
- VIA LINK
Lunch was sponsored by Kent Design Build. The Chamber also thanks Red River Bank for contributing a door prize.