Spectrum Takes Over Cox Service in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Former Cox customers in Greater New Orleans now have access to Spectrum products, packaging and pricing as Charter Communications begins the customer-facing transition following its acquisition of Cox Communications.

The Sept. 16 transition, which the company is calling “Spectrum Day,” comes about a month after Charter completed its acquisition of Cox. Cox has long been a major cable and broadband provider in Greater New Orleans, serving customers in New Orleans and surrounding parishes.

Existing Cox customers are not required to switch to Spectrum pricing or service plans. Instead, customers have the option to migrate to Spectrum products and pricing.

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“We are not going to force existing customers to migrate into Spectrum pricing and packaging,” Charter President and CEO Chris Winfrey said in August. “The value of Spectrum products is higher with more apps included and often better internet pricing. Existing customers will have the opportunity to migrate to Spectrum in a way that keeps their prices the same or lower and increases the value of the product they have.”

The Sept. 16 rollout makes Spectrum offerings available to more than 5 million former Cox residential and business customers. The acquisition added more than 11 million homes and businesses to Spectrum’s reach, bringing the company’s total to more than 70 million homes and businesses across 45 states.

Customers in New Orleans and other former Cox markets are beginning to see Spectrum branding on trucks, stores and technician uniforms.

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“Bringing together two of America’s leading connectivity companies means one thing: more customers – from cities and suburbs to small towns and rural communities – get our Seamless Connectivity and TV with streaming value included,” said Adam Ray, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Spectrum. “And we’re not stopping there – we’re backing it all with simple pricing, real savings and service you can count on.”

Over the next 18 months, Spectrum plans to apply its sales and service workforce model to former Cox markets and fully return Cox’s customer service operations to the United States. Within the next year, Spectrum also plans to extend its Customer Commitment to customers in New Orleans, including 24/7 customer service, same-day technician dispatch when requested before 5 p.m. and credits for outages lasting more than two hours.

Spectrum Takes Over Cox Service in New Orleans. Photo provided by Spectrum.

Internet and Mobile Options

Former Cox customers now have access to Spectrum’s Internet, Mobile and TV offerings through the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network, which the company said is capable of delivering multi-gig speeds. The network is supported by approximately 45 million secure local WiFi access points that Spectrum said carry nearly 90% of traffic to mobile phones.

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Customers can bundle Internet with no data caps, Advanced WiFi and Mobile through Spectrum One with no contracts.

Spectrum also offers a Savings Guarantee for customers who bundle Internet with two Mobile lines. The company said those customers will save more than $1,000 during their first year or Spectrum will cover the difference.

Spectrum’s unlimited mobile options include Spectrum Mobile Unlimited, starting at $30 per month per line for customers with at least two lines; Unlimited Plus, starting at $40 per month per line with at least two lines; and Unlimited Plus Premium, starting at $50 per month per line with at least two lines.

New and existing Internet customers who do not already have Cox Mobile service can also receive one year of Spectrum Mobile service at no charge. Customers switching two or more lines may receive up to $2,500 for five lines toward device financing.

Spectrum Takes Over Cox Service in New Orleans. Photo provided by Spectrum.

TV and Streaming

Former Cox customers also have access to Spectrum TV plans, with eligible packages including what the company values at up to $131 per month in streaming apps at no additional cost.

The Spectrum TV App allows customers to stream live channels at home and on the go, while the Xumo Stream Box combines live TV and streaming services. Spectrum App Central allows customers to manage included streaming services and purchase additional apps.

First-year TV plans range from TV Latino, with more than 45 Spanish-language channels starting at $25 per month, and TV Lite, with more than 85 channels starting at $40 per month, to several larger streaming and television packages.

Stream TV Signature starts at $100 per month for more than 150 channels and includes several streaming services. Stream TV Pro starts at $110 per month for more than 160 channels and adds several sports networks. Stream TV VIP starts at $145 per month for more than 230 channels, while Stream TV Latino Más starts at $75 per month and includes more than 170 channels, including more than 70 Spanish-language options.