Business

SpaceX Files Prospectus Ahead of Groundbreaking IPO

May 21, 2026   |By
SpaceX Files Prospectus Ahead of Historic IPO
SpaceX Files Prospectus Ahead of Historic IPO. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — SpaceX has filed its first comprehensive prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, advancing plans for a public offering that could approach a $2 trillion valuation and rank among the largest in history. The company is seeking to raise as much as $80 billion, positioning the offering to surpass Saudi Aramco as

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