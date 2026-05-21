SpaceX Files Prospectus Ahead of Groundbreaking IPO

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NEW ORLEANS — SpaceX has filed its first comprehensive prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, advancing plans for a public offering that could approach a $2 trillion valuation and rank among the largest in history. The company is seeking to raise as much as $80 billion, positioning the offering to surpass Saudi Aramco as

NEW ORLEANS — SpaceX has filed its first comprehensive prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission, advancing plans for a public offering that could approach a $2 trillion valuation and rank among the largest in history.

The company is seeking to raise as much as $80 billion, positioning the offering to surpass Saudi Aramco as the largest IPO in history. For comparison, Saudi Aramco raised $26 billion in its 2019 IPO, currently the largest on record, according to Associated Press reporting. Elon Musk, who serves as CEO, CTO and chairman, is expected to retain approximately 85% of voting control following the listing.

The filing comes as speculation grows about a potential SpaceX industrial expansion in south Louisiana, while the company continues to post significant losses. SpaceX lost $2.6 billion from operations in 2025 on $18.7 billion in revenue, Associated Press reporting.

SpaceX Financial Performance And Business Segments

The filing shows SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.3 billion for the first quarter of 2026 on $4.69 billion in revenue. The quarterly results build on a broader pattern of losses tied to the company’s aggressive investment strategy. SpaceX reported $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, but remained unprofitable on an operating basis. Despite losses, the company’s scale continues to expand rapidly, particularly through its satellite internet business.

The company organizes its business into three primary segments:

Space (launch and rocket systems): Reported a $619 million loss in the quarter

Connectivity (Starlink satellite internet): Generated $1.19 billion in revenue

AI (including xAI, Grok chatbot and Colossus data centers): Reported a $2.5 billion loss

The results highlight Starlink as a key revenue driver, while SpaceX continues to invest heavily in launch infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Starlink, the company’s satellite internet division, has emerged as its primary cash generator. The business serves roughly 10 million users across 150 countries and operates a network of approximately 10,000 low-Earth orbit satellites.

The filing also highlights SpaceX’s reliance on government contracts. Roughly 20% of its revenue is tied to federal work, including contracts with NASA, the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company has secured about $6 billion in government contracts over the past five years.

Long-Term Bet On Scale And New Markets

The prospectus emphasizes SpaceX’s focus on building what it describes as “trillion-dollar market opportunities,” estimating a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion across its core sectors.

Among the more notable disclosures:

The company has invested approximately $15 billion in development of its next-generation Starship rocket system

Musk was granted 1 billion performance-based restricted shares tied to an ambitious milestone: establishing a permanent human colony on Mars with at least 1 million inhabitants, contingent on his continued employment

Shares are expected to be available to retail investors through platforms including Robinhood, Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade and SoFi

SpaceX also highlighted that its dual-class share structure will concentrate control among Musk and other insiders, limiting outside shareholders’ ability to influence corporate decisions.

Louisiana Site Speculation Emerges Alongside IPO Plans

Separately, unconfirmed but persistent reports in south Louisiana suggest SpaceX may be evaluating a large-scale industrial presence in Acadiana. According to Lafayette-based real estate broker Jim Keaty, multiple local and industry sources indicate the company may be pursuing or evaluating the acquisition of roughly 136,000 acres of marshland near Pecan Island and Freshwater City in Vermilion Parish.

Keaty’s analysis points to several signals supporting the possibility, including:

The withdrawal of wetlands permitting tied to a previously planned carbon capture project by ExxonMobil in the same area, potentially freeing up a large, contiguous land position

Reported changes to hunting leases in the region, suggesting a shift in land use

Anecdotal reports of unsolicited land offers at multiples of appraised value, mirroring land acquisition patterns seen near SpaceX’s South Texas operations

If a project materializes, the region offers strategic advantages, including direct access to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, proximity to LNG infrastructure in Cameron Parish and existing marine fabrication capacity near the Port of Iberia.

Rather than a launch site, the location would more likely support manufacturing, testing and barge-based logistics operations for the company’s Starship program due to federal constraints on launch trajectories over populated areas.

Any potential expansion would align with the scale of growth SpaceX is signaling as it prepares for a historic public offering.