SpaceX Announces $100B Starbase Louisiana

PECAN ISLAND, La. – SpaceX has announced it will invest $100 billion to build its largest launch facility in Vermilion Parish, a massive spaceport designed to support thousands of launches annually as the company works to make reusable rocket flight more routine. The historic project will dramatically expand SpaceX’s launch capacity and support missions to Earth orbit, the Moon and Mars.

The company is expected to create 3,000 direct new jobs over the next 10 years, paying an average annual salary of $92,600, 192% above the Vermilion Parish average wage. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate more than 8,100 indirect new jobs for more than 11,100 new job opportunities in Acadiana.

“Today is a pivotal moment for Louisiana. This announcement pushes our state beyond $250 billion in new investment and puts us at the center of the next great frontier. We have the people and talent to build what the world once thought impossible, creating jobs on land, across the Gulf and through space. Our job creation knows no bounds. This is America First. This is Louisiana First. I want to thank Elon Musk and the entire SpaceX team for choosing Louisiana,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

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From Louisiana to the Moon, Mars and Beyond

Founded in 2002, SpaceX develops reusable launch systems, satellite communications and human spaceflight technologies designed to expand access to space. Today, the company operates the Falcon rocket and Dragon spacecraft fleets, runs the global Starlink satellite network, operates the Grok AI model, builds and operates compute infrastructure and is developing Starship, its next-generation fully reusable launch system. Over the coming years, SpaceX aims to make Starship operational at scale, supporting increased access to space as well as missions to the Moon and the eventual human exploration and settlement of Mars.

Vermilion Parish will become the company’s fourth and largest launch site, playing a key role in ramping up Starship missions. At full buildout, the site is expected to include five launch complexes, each with two launch pads and a propellant farm, a facility for storing and supplying rocket propellants. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with the first launch targeted to be as soon as 2029.

“We’re preparing to build a spaceport that, until now, has only existed in science fiction. SpaceX was founded to bring about a future where humans are out exploring amongst the stars, which will only be possible when we make going to space as routine as flying on an airplane. Starbase, Louisiana will unlock that future. Thank you Governor Landry and the people of Louisiana for joining us on this journey, and for their help in the years ahead as we work together to build one of the most inspirational places on the planet,” said SpaceX Founder & CEO Elon Musk.

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Why SpaceX Chose Louisiana

SpaceX’s commitment adds to a series of large-scale manufacturing, technology and infrastructure investments announced in Louisiana. For this project, Louisiana offered several factors that supported the development, including natural gas to provide power and fuel for operations, acreage to support future growth and a Gulf Coast location that enables launches across a range of trajectories. According to the company, these elements will support missions to Earth orbit, including plans for orbital data centers and expanded internet connectivity, along with flights to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The project will expand Louisiana’s role in the private aerospace industry, adding commercial spaceflight to the state’s existing industrial and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“SpaceX’s historic commitment to Louisiana is an undisputable signal to the world that we are executing at the highest level and leading in the next generation of industry. Louisiana’s coast helps power America’s economy through the oil and gas industry. While opportunities in that industry have changed over time, the talent, ingenuity and work ethic that built it remain. SpaceX will tap into that same foundation of skilled workers and businesses, creating new career paths and economic activity in an entirely new sector while building on generations of industrial expertise,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

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A New Chapter for Louisiana’s Working Coast

Through the state’s sale of the former Exxon property to the company, the land will return to commerce as the site of the SpaceX development, creating a new use for a property that was previously part of the region’s industrial economy.

“We are very excited to be in this position to receive one of the best opportunities of a lifetime which will bring not only a variety of jobs to our Parish but will offer opportunities to our grandchildren allowing them to stay home for employment. A huge thank you goes out to the team that followed this through, especially Governor Jeff Landry,” said Vermilion Parish Police Jury President Chad Vallo.

SpaceX has already engaged the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and other state agencies to address potential impacts to wildlife, fisheries and their supporting habitats. SpaceX says it plans to partner with local conservation organizations and experts to identify opportunities to protect and enhance natural resources surrounding the site while working to avoid, minimize and mitigate potential impacts to Louisiana’s wildlife and habitats.

Contracting and Community Plans

SpaceX has joined Source Louisiana, the state’s online database connecting Louisiana businesses with contract and vendor opportunities tied to major development projects. Louisiana businesses are encouraged to register, verify and update their profiles to help ensure they are considered for future contracting opportunities with SpaceX and other projects across the state.

In the coming months, SpaceX plans to host town halls and other community engagement events throughout the surrounding area, giving residents opportunities to meet with the company, learn more about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. Details will be shared as they become available.

SpaceX has also announced it will provide a discount on its Starlink internet service for residents in Vermilion Parish. New and existing customers will receive a 50% discount on eligible monthly plans and there will be no upfront hardware costs for new signups.

“SpaceX’s investment is a defining moment for Acadiana and one of the most significant economic development achievements in our region’s history. At the heart of One Acadiana’s work is creating quality jobs that allow people to build careers, support their families, and create a future right here at home. This project will create thousands of jobs, but its impact will reach far beyond employment. It will strengthen local businesses, create new opportunities, and positively change the economic trajectory of communities for generations. One Acadiana is proud to have worked alongside Louisiana Economic Development and Vermilion local officials to help bring this transformational project to Acadiana. It is also a powerful example of Governor Landry’s ‘whole of Louisiana’ approach to economic development; bringing state, regional, and local partners together to compete for opportunities that can transform not just one community, but our entire state. We are grateful to SpaceX for their confidence in Acadiana and look forward to welcoming them to our region and to the generational impact this investment will have on Louisiana families,” said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman.

State and Local Incentives

State officials attributed the project in part to Louisiana Lightning Speed, the state’s whole-of-government approach formalized by Governor Landry’s Executive Order, which brings state agencies together early on major economic development projects. Agencies worked across infrastructure, workforce, permitting, environmental regulation, wildlife and coastal issues to address project needs.

To support the project in Vermilion Parish, the State of Louisiana offered SpaceX a competitive incentives package on the condition of capital investment, job creation and a $25 million charitable donation to the Community Foundation of Acadiana to address strategic regional priorities and needs arising from the growth associated with the project. The company is expected to participate in the state’s new Aerospace Facilities and Activities Rebate, created from Act 190 of the 2026 Regular Legislative Session, and the High Impact Jobs program. SpaceX will also receive customized recruitment assistance from LED FastStart.

LED will fund additional contract positions at state agencies to handle permitting, infrastructure, environmental and other work related to the SpaceX project without diverting staff from existing state services. The additional capacity will support the Louisiana departments of Transportation and Development, Environmental Quality, Wildlife and Fisheries, and Conservation and Energy, as well as the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

On the local level, SpaceX has entered into an agreement with local taxing bodies for a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). The company will pay $25 million to the parish every year for the next 25 years with the annual payment increasing each year through an agreed-upon escalator, as well as an additional $20 million up front payment. The agreement is expected to generate more than $820 million in direct local payments.