Southwest Adding Flights to New Orleans for Taylor Swift Concerts

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines is adding flights to its schedule to help Taylor Swift fans get to and from her concerts in New Orleans.

“Look what you made us do,” said a spokesperson for the airline in a press release. “Southwest Airlines is blasting T-Swift’s songs as it gets ready to welcome Taylor back to the United States as her global tour lands in Miami and New Orleans.”

On Oct. 24, the airline will offer additional nonstop flights from Austin and Baltimore/Washington to New Orleans. On Oct. 25, it will add nonstops from Dallas and San Antonio. On Oct. 27, it will have additional flights to help get fans back to those cities.

Flights are available to be booked today at Southwest.com.