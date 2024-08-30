Southern Living Says Hammond is the Place to Be In Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Al. – Southern Living, a publication that prides itself on finding the “best of the South,” has named Hammond as a must see college town in Louisiana. Noting the Tangipahoa Parish locale’s unique blend of restaurants, shops and activities, the magazine highlighted several places where travelers might enjoy a long weekend.

The feature emphasized the impact of Southeastern University’s expansion on the community and how it shapes the area. The feature highlighted several cafés, restaurants, the local farmers market, theaters, museums and even a romantic bed and breakfast spot. The largest city in Tangipahoa Parish, Hammond is also known for its historic downtown and convenient transportation infrastructure. It prides itself on being situated at the crossroads of the south with quick access to the interstate, rail, air, and ports.

The first issue of Southern Living was published Feb. 1966. When The Progressive Farmer Company launched the brand, they declared it the “Magazine of the Modern South.” The brand’s north star was that it had to stay Southern. “It must and will be in every issue as thoroughly Southern as crepe myrtle, longleaf pine, Mardi Gras, fig preserves, and black-eyed peas,” said an early prospectus. It was a radical idea at the time—an aspirational guide to Southern food, homes, gardens, and travel—and it succeeded because the editors understood the power of Southern identity and the practical needs of the audience.​ It was innovative, risky, and transformative. Within 10 years it was one of the most profitable magazines in the country (“The Most Profitable Magazine in the U.S.”, June 15, 1977, Forbes).

