Nonprofit

Southern Jewish Family Research Center to Open at Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

October 14, 2024   |By
Photo appears via the museum's Instagram page

NEW ORLEANS (press release)  — The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience (MSJE), located at 818 Howard Avenue, is set to unveil its new Southern Jewish Family Research Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. This expansion marks the museum’s first major addition since it opened in spring 2021.

Located on the third floor, the Center will feature a conservation and digitization area, a secure archival vault, an oral history studio, and a reading room for family research. Executive Director Kenneth Hoffman noted that the new facility aims to assist visitors in exploring their Southern Jewish heritage.

Funding for the Center came from various supporters, including the Perlin Family Foundation and the Ben May Charitable Trust. The Perlin Family, led by Rabbi Amy and Gary Perlin, has previously supported numerous archival projects and aims to fully digitize the museum’s collection for public access.

The reading room will be named after Ben May, a philanthropist known for his contributions to education and medical research. “This expansion helps keep the legacy of Ben May’s Southern Jewish experience alive,” said Trustee Lynette Perlman Koppel.

A temporary exhibit titled “Greetings from Main Street – Southern Jewish Postcards from Our Collection” will also open alongside the Center, showcasing postcards that reflect the Jewish presence in Southern communities throughout the twentieth century.

Hoffman emphasized the importance of preserving Southern Jewish history, stating, “This conversation can expand our understanding of what it means to be an American.”

