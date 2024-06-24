Southern Food & Beverage Museum Celebrates 20th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — The Southern Food & Beverage Museum is marking its 20th anniversary with a cookbook release along with a series of exhibitions and events.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we reflect on the rich culinary traditions of the South and the vital role that food plays in our culture,” said SoFAB CEO Constance “Connie” Jackson, in a press release. “The Southern Food and Beverage Museum stands as a testament to the delicious heritage of the region, showcasing the flavors and stories that make Southern cuisine so unique and revered. We are excited for the next 20 years of preserving and celebrating the soulful essence of Southern food right here in one of America’s great culinary destinations.”

In collaboration with LSU Press, the museum has released “SoFAB Cook Book: Recipes from the Modern South” by Williams and Maddie Hayes with a forward by Dickie Brennan. The museum will host a release party on June 22 at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

- Sponsors -

Other anniversary events include a collaboration with artist Brandan “BMike” Odums of Studio Be, an exhibit titled “The Natural Port: A Look At Coffee Culture in New Orleans,” and an exhibit on the history of tailgating. Two events are scheduled for later this year.

“When it comes to culinary and cocktail culture, New Orleans consistently ranks at the top of the list,” said New Orleans & Company Chief Marketing Officer Mark Romig. “Our restaurants and chefs are second to none and a driving force in our tourism economy, so it is natural that the South’s top culinary museum – SoFAB – is located right here in New Orleans where cuisine is at the heart of how our great American city celebrates life and brings joy to travelers from all over the world.”

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum is home to the Museum of the American Cocktail, the Deelightful Roux School of Cooking, the National Culinary Heritage Register and and Nitty Grits Media Network.

Connie Jackson was named the museum’s CEO earlier this month. Founder Liz Williams will serve in an emeritus role, and longtime SoFAB supporter and board member Butler Burdine was named its new board chairman.