Northshore Businesses

Southern Dropcloth Painting LLC

May 31, 2024

A local painting company founded by New Orleans natives, Southern Dropcloth Painting LLC provides the highest quality professional interior and exterior services for small commercial, historical, and residential properties on the Northshore. The husband and wife team of Chris and Sandy pride themselves on a customer service approach, always eager to take special care of clients’ individual needs.  Chris is a UNO graduate with over 14 years in operating a construction business while Sandy has over 20 years of experience in owning and managing small businesses on the North and South shore.

Utilizing the highest quality paint and materials from Sherwin Williams or any client preferred brand, Southern Dropcloth Painting LLC offers detailed estimates that never rise in price, a well-managed, reliable crew, and clear communication from the beginning to the end of the project.

southerndropclothpainting.com | 504-615-5997

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

