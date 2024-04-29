Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Retail

Southern Costume Company Is Going Out of Business

April 29, 2024   |By
Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Southern Costume Company is going out of business. For 13 years, the company has specialized in theatrical costume rentals, ready-to-wear costume rentals, and Mardi Gras costume manufacturing. Southern Costume’s 9,000-square-foot warehouse at 951 Lafayette Street contains a sewing studio, multiple dressing rooms and office space. Its client list includes movie and TV productions and Mardi Gras krewes. The entire business is for sale, and so is the costume inventory, along with industrial-sized washers and dryers, sewing and embroidery machines, and office furniture.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter