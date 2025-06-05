Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of employees feel that their companies effectively prepare leaders to lead.

In today’s dynamic business landscape, continuous growth and skill development are paramount. Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business understands this need. They not only offer excellent business degree programs but also provide impactful Leadership and Professional Advancement Programs to equip emerging and seasoned leaders and professionals with the expertise and leadership capabilities needed to excel in today’s fast-changing and competitive marketplace.

These focused, non-degree programs, developed with industry demand in mind, provide the skills and knowledge to succeed without the commitment required for a full bachelor’s or master’s degree.

“We launched our successful 10-month, five-module Emerging Leader program in 2023 in direct response to what we were hearing from the business community,” explains Dr. Tonya Crombie, Director of Professional Advancement Programs. “We’ve taken individuals from more than 20 organizations through the program since it launched because organizations and individuals recognized the critical need for programs to address the skills required for effective leadership and career progression.”

Research indicates a significant percentage of individuals face hurdles in transitioning to leadership roles, and many companies recognize a gap in effectively preparing their future leaders. Drawing on insights from organizational psychology and extensive practical experience, Dr. Crombie and her team collaborate with organizations and individuals to create programs that meet their needs. Whether it’s addressing the mental health crisis at work, honing financial acumen for technical experts, or developing advanced leadership strategies for seasoned professionals, the Southeastern College of Business offers programs designed for immediate application and tangible results.

“We’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of focused professional development,” notes Dr. Crombie. “For one organization, participants reported that our program contributed to a significant positive shift in their workplace culture. We’ve also helped individuals overcome professional obstacles and achieve greater success within their organization and in their non-working lives as well.”

The next cohort of the Emerging Leader Program will start in August. Looking ahead, Southeastern is excited to introduce a Mini-MBA program, an intensive week-long experience designed for professionals who are not able or willing to pursue a full MBA but seek to strengthen their business understanding and leadership effectiveness.

Southeastern’s Leadership and Professional Advancement Programs offer a strategic investment in the future success of your staff and organization. Discover how their targeted approach can empower you or your staff to elevate their impact, enhance their leadership potential, and drive meaningful results within your organization.

