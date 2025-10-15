South Louisiana Rail Facility Expands Helping Rice Farmers

LACASSINE, La. (press release) – South Louisiana Rail Facility (SLRF), an agricultural export and processing company, announced it will invest $2.1 million to further expand its Jefferson Davis Parish operations. The project includes new bagging and warehouse equipment designed to increase efficiency and open new marketing opportunities for Louisiana rice producers.

The company is expected to create 10 direct new jobs while retaining 12 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in additional 51 indirect new jobs, for a total of 61 potential new jobs in the Southwest Region.

“South Louisiana Rail Facility’s expansion is a powerful example of how strategic investment in infrastructure fuels long-term growth,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “This project strengthens the foundation of Louisiana’s agricultural economy by supporting farmers, creating jobs, and expanding access to global markets. It reflects the mission of LED’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, highlighting companies that are building our economy, reinvesting in their communities and creating opportunities for Louisiana’s people.”

The announcement comes during the Southwest Region leg of Louisiana Economic Development’s Driving Louisiana Opportunity tour, a statewide initiative highlighting employers that strengthen communities and fuel growth across Louisiana. As one of the region’s leading agricultural exporters, South Louisiana Rail Facility demonstrates how local investment and innovation are driving opportunity across the state.



SLRF’s expansion at the Lacassine Agri-Industrial Park will add upgraded equipment to package milled rice in 50-pound and 50-kilogram bags, allowing the company to meet rising product demand and serve additional international customers.

“At South Louisiana Rail Facility, we’re not just moving commodities – we’re driving economic growth, strengthening Louisiana’s agricultural industry, and connecting our farmers to global markets,” SLRF Vice Chairman Ronnie Petre said. “Our commitment to efficiency, innovation and partnership is what sets us apart.”

Work on the facility expansion is expected to begin in December 2025, with project completion and operations anticipated by May 2026.

“This investment represents another major step forward for Louisiana’s rice industry and for Jefferson Davis Parish,” said Cesilee Oliver, Director of Economic Development for Jefferson Davis Parish. “The South Louisiana Rail Facility has been a key partner in supporting our farmers, and this expansion will strengthen the local economy while creating high-quality jobs right here at home.”

This project builds on South Louisiana Rail Facility’s 2020 project that established a rice mill in Jefferson Davis Parish, a $1.6 million investment that strengthened the region’s processing capacity and laid the groundwork for continued growth. The latest upgrades build on that foundation to enhance processing efficiency and expand export capacity, advancing Louisiana’s rice industry statewide.

“Outstanding rail service is critical to our region’s economy, “said Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Scott Walker. “This project expands the infrastructure and logistics support services needed to help our entire region continue to grow and thrive. It’s fantastic news for our agribusiness community and for those who will find solid new careers here in Southwest Louisiana.”

To win the project in Lacassine, the state of Louisiana offered South Louisiana Rail Facility a competitive incentives package that includes up to $500,000 from the Economic Development Award Program (EDAP) for eligible project costs such as new equipment.

About South Louisiana Rail Facility

South Louisiana Rail Facility, LLC is an agricultural export and processing company based in Lacassine, Louisiana, committed to supporting local farmers and advancing the state’s rice and grain industry.

Founded through a partnership between growers, investors, and regional leaders, SLRF operates a state-of-the-art facility equipped with high-capacity grain storage, rail-loading infrastructure, and a modern rice mill. Strategically located within the Lacassine Agri-Industrial Park, the company provides efficient logistics and global market access, enabling Louisiana producers to compete effectively in both domestic and international markets.

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for driving capital investment, job creation and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes. Explore how LED is positioning Louisiana to win at OpportunityLouisiana.com.