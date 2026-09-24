Source Louisiana Surpasses 3,500 Registered Businesses

NEW ORLEANS — More than 100 Louisiana businesses are participating in the Source Louisiana Accelerator Program, a supplier development initiative launched in March to help local companies compete for contracts associated with the state’s expanding industrial, energy and technology sectors.

The accelerator is part of Source Louisiana, the state’s online business directory connecting local companies with major project owners and prime contractors. The platform has grown to more than 3,500 registered businesses, according to a September update from Louisiana Economic Development.

The Source Louisiana Accelerator program, administered by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) in partnership with national supplier development and procurement training firm Blue Wave, launched its first cohort of 50 businesses May 13, followed by a second cohort of more than 50 businesses June 9.

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The two groups are undergoing six months of training focused on meeting the operational, financial, technical and compliance standards required by major corporate buyers. The training covers seven areas of supplier readiness: health, safety, security and environmental standards; cybersecurity; quality; corporate policies; financial readiness; technical capabilities; and artificial intelligence and operational optimization.

Participants complete an initial assessment and nine virtual workshops before a graduation event designed to connect them with major project owners and industry partners. Graduates receive a Blue Wave badge signaling supplier readiness and increased visibility through Source Louisiana.

Source Louisiana – Connecting Businesses With Major Projects

The accelerator is part of a broader effort by LED to increase Louisiana businesses’ participation in procurement opportunities generated by major investments across the state. Projects involving Meta, Hyundai, Woodside Energy and Entergy are among those using Source Louisiana to identify qualified local suppliers.

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Source Louisiana allows businesses to create profiles showcasing their products, services and capabilities, making it easier for major project owners and prime contractors to identify potential Louisiana suppliers. The directory is open to businesses regardless of whether they participate in the accelerator.

“Louisiana companies, make sure your business is registered at SourceLouisiana.com to enter the pipeline for contract and vendor opportunities with development projects statewide,” LED said in a Sept. 24 announcement.

Woodside Energy and its contractors have committed more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers through the Louisiana LNG project, including a maritime services contract worth more than $300 million awarded to Green Tug Towing for four tugboats to be built at C&C Marine and Repair in Plaquemines Parish.

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“Woodside’s commitment of more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers is a significant milestone for this project and for our state,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “It puts Louisiana companies at the center of one of the largest energy investments in the country, and projects of this scale move forward in places that can deliver. Louisiana continues to do just that.”

Meta has also designated Source Louisiana as its primary portal for subcontracting opportunities on its Richland Parish data center project. The company announced in July that it had contracted more than $1.6 billion with Louisiana businesses as it expanded its investment in the project to more than $50 billion.

“By identifying Source Louisiana as a key element of this project, Meta is also emphasizing their confidence in our state’s existing businesses and talent,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Louisiana Technology Company Joins Accelerator

Among the businesses participating in the accelerator is Ruston-based QMS2GO, an AI-powered quality management software company that announced its selection for the program Aug. 12.

The company’s platform helps small and midsized manufacturers manage documentation, training, inspections, supplier management and other processes needed to meet customer requirements and prepare for audits.

According to QMS2GO, participating in the accelerator will also help it better understand the requirements its manufacturing customers must meet, according to the company.

“This is what makes the Blue Wave program especially valuable to us,” said Onega Ulanova, co-founder and CEO of QMS2GO. “We are not only strengthening QMS2GO as a company. We are getting closer to the buyer requirements our customers ultimately need to satisfy. That knowledge can directly influence how we continue developing the platform and helping manufacturers become audit-ready and buyer-ready.”

Accelerator Prepares for Next Cohorts

Blue Wave has described the accelerator as part of a three-year effort to develop more than 300 Louisiana-based small businesses through two cohorts annually.

Applications for the 2026 cohorts have closed, and LED is directing interested businesses to sign up for notifications when applications reopen for 2027.

Businesses interested in registering with Source Louisiana can create a profile at SourceLouisiana.com to showcase their capabilities and connect with potential contracting opportunities.