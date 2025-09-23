Son of a Saint Tops $3.4M with 700+ Scholarships Since 2019

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Since its inception in 2019, Son of a Saint Scholars has awarded more than $3.4 million in scholarships to students attending tuition-based schools across Louisiana. To date, over 700 scholarships have been distributed, and both the number of recipients and the total investment in tuition support continue to rise year after year.

Designated by the Louisiana Department of Education as one of only four official Student Tuition Organizations (STOs) in the state, Son of a Saint Scholars empowers families by removing financial barriers to quality education. Through Louisiana’s Tuition Donation Credit Program, donors receive a 100 percent state tax credit for their contributions, while students receive direct tuition assistance to attend participating nonpublic schools.

The program’s growth has been fueled by the generosity of dedicated supporters. Among the top contributors over the years are Ruston and Kim Henry, Alex and Lacey Goss, Ryan and Stephanie Burks, Jeffrey Scott, and Corine Koornhof, and Window World. Their leadership and commitment, along with many others, help expand access for hundreds of students, ensuring the program’s continued success and impact.

“Education is the great equalizer, but too many kids in our communities face the odds stacked against them by limited access to schools of their choice,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO, Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “Son of a Saint Scholars is strategically working to eliminate those financial barriers, helping students—both boys and girls—gain access to schools that will prepare them for bright futures across our region.”

Son of a Saint Scholars provides tuition support for students enrolled in more than 30 schools throughout Greater New Orleans, including Holy Cross School, St. Augustine High School, De La Salle High School, Brother Martin High School, Archbishop Rummel High School, St. Martin’s Episcopal School, St. Mary’s Academy, St. Mary’s Dominican High School, St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School, and Archbishop Shaw High School, among others.

The Tuition Donation Credit Program makes these scholarships possible by allowing Louisiana taxpayers to redirect their state tax liability directly to approved STOs such as Son of a Saint Scholars. In turn, 100 percent of those contributions go toward scholarships for qualifying students. For example, if a business or individual owes $10,000 in state taxes and earmarks that amount to Son of a Saint Scholars, the contributing taxpayer receives a full $10,000 state tax credit while simultaneously providing tuition assistance for local children, at no net cost.

“Thanks to this designation, we’ve been able to strategically grow year after year, ensuring that more qualified students than ever before have access to educational opportunities,” Lee added. “Our mission is clear. We’re helping to transform communities and futures by expanding access to excellent schools through tuition assistance.”

Son of a Saint Scholars is a golden opportunity to make real, lasting, positive change for kids throughout Greater New Orleans. For more information about the program, visit sonofasaint.org/scholars or email scholars@sonofasaint.org.

About Son of a Saint Scholars

Son of a Saint Scholars is a state-approved nonprofit that helps under-resourced children reach their highest potential through educational opportunity. Scholarships are funded primarily by budget-favorable tax credit programs. Through the Louisiana Tuition Donation Credit program, Son of a Saint Scholars is expanding access to great schools and transforming the lives of kids in need. Visit sonofasaint.org/scholars to learn more or get involved.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences, and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.