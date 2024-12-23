Son of a Saint to Debut New Super Float in 2025 Krewe of Freret Parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Krewe of Freret has announced that Son of a Saint will ride on a new super float in the 2025 Carnival parade marking a significant milestone in Freret’s ongoing partnership with Son of a Saint who have been celebrity guest riders since the parade’s inception over a decade ago. The new super float, crafted by Kern Studios, celebrates the work of Son of a Saint in transforming the lives of young men in New Orleans by providing mentorship, emotional support, life skills development, exposure to constructive experiences, and positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.

“Seeing our mentees ride on this incredible new float from Kern Studios is a joyous moment for all of us at Son of a Saint,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Sonny Lee. “These young men work tirelessly throughout the year, demonstrating dedication and resilience, to earn their spot as celebrity riders. This experience is a testament to their hard work and the bright futures they are building.”

The new super float is designed to be a showstopper, with intricate details and vibrant colors. In addition, the super float will provide enhanced comfort and safety for riders. The Krewe of Freret says these improvements are a notable upgrade from the parade’s humble beginnings.

“Our members were delighted to donate sustainable throws to our celebrity riders, ensuring that Freret’s festivities are not only joyous but also environmentally responsible,” said Krewe of Freret Captain Bobby Hjortsberg. “We are excited to see this float bring even more excitement to our parade, highlighting Freret’s spirit of community and giving back.”

Established in 2011, the Krewe of Freret is known for its lively parades and commitment to local causes. Their signature Mardi Gras mask throws are hand-decorated by Krewe members and sustainably-focused.

The Krewe Of Freret established a long-term partnership with Kern Studios to build the Krewe of Freret into the next Super Krewe.

The Krewe of Freret parade, featuring the Son of a Saint super float, will kick off at 3 p.m. on February 22, 2025, at the intersection of Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St. next to Tipitina’s Music Club. The entire parade will pass through the Krewe of Freret’s “Shorty Gras” concert featuring a world-class musical lineup headlined and curated by Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews.