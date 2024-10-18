Son of a Saint Mentees Visit Avondale Global Gateway for Maritime Insights

AVONDALE, La. (press release) — T. Parker Host, a total solutions provider for the maritime industry, recently hosted a group of mentees from Son of a Saint at Avondale Global Gateway, providing them with a hands-on exploration of the maritime industry. The visit offered the young men a comprehensive look at various career pathways within this vital sector, emphasizing the importance of workforce development and community empowerment.

During the trip, Host team members guided the mentees on a tour of Avondale Global Gateway, showcasing the diverse careers available at the port and highlighting the maritime industry’s critical role in global commerce. Following the tour, the mentees heard from Host employees representing various fields within the company about their career journeys and the skills, education, and training required for success. This workforce development panel included Amanda England, Vice President and General Manager; Devin Jackson, Terminal Manager; Kara Werneke, Director of Human Resources; Mervin Rapp, Customer Service Manager; and Carrie Cooper-Grubbs, Commercial and Foreign Trade Zone Manager.

“During my visit to Avondale Global Gateway, I learned about various job opportunities in the logistics industry. The career advice we were given was great,” said Robert, a Son of a Saint mentee. “I learned that you need to get back up after making mistakes. I also learned that you can start at the bottom and work your way up and about what it takes to succeed in a big company like this.”

This event builds on the ongoing partnership between Host and Son of a Saint, a New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, support, and education. Earlier this year, Host sponsored a Son of a Saint mentee with a $20,000 donation to help provide guidance and resources for personal and professional development.

“At Avondale Global Gateway, we are honored to partner with organizations like Son of a Saint, whose mission to uplift and empower young men aligns with our values of people, service, and integrity,” said Host Chairman and CEO Adam Anderson. “Through this partnership, we aim to foster positive change in South Louisiana by equipping the next generation with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in our industry and beyond.”

“Mentorship plays a transformative role in shaping the future workforce, especially in industries like the maritime sector, where the transmission of knowledge, skills, and values is key to long-term success,” Anderson added.

Through initiatives like the Son of a Saint field trip and the $20,000 sponsorship, T. Parker Host is dedicated to creating positive change in South Louisiana. The company supports programs that nurture future leaders, ensuring a brighter future for the region.

“We sincerely appreciate the Host team for providing our mentees with an impactful visit to Avondale Global Gateway. Experiences like this, which offer immersive career development and mentorship opportunities, play a vital role in opening doors to new career paths for our mentees,” said Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, Founder and CEO of Son of a Saint. “The Son of a Saint team is deeply grateful for our partnership with Host and excited to continue collaborating to make a positive impact on the South Louisiana community.”

Since purchasing the former Avondale Shipyard in 2018, Host has transformed the site into Avondale Global Gateway, which opened in 2022. The facility has become a multimodal logistics hub, facilitating the movement of millions of tons of cargo annually and attracting new industries to the region with five docks, a connection to the Union Pacific rail line, and easy access to I-10.