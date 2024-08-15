Son of a Saint is Accepting Applications For New Mentees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based youth development nonprofit organization, is currently accepting applications for its newest cohort of mentees. This unique opportunity is available to boys aged 10-12 who meet specific eligibility criteria, as the organization seeks to transform lives through dedicated mentorship and support. Mentees who join Son of a Saint remain in the program until early adulthood and stay connected for many years. The upcoming cohort of newly accepted mentees will be welcomed to the program in January 2025 and officially join Son of a Saint’s existing group of 350 youth.

Son of a Saint serves young males who have experienced the loss of their father through various circumstances, including death, long-term incarceration of 15 years or more left to serve, adoption by a single mother, or deportation. The organization offers an enriching program that provides mentorship, emotional support, life skills development, travel, nutrition education, and exposure to constructive experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome new mentees into our Son of a Saint family,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian Sonny Lee III, in an email. “Our program is designed to uplift and empower these young men, providing them with the guidance and resources they need to succeed. We’re committed to making a meaningful impact in their lives and helping them achieve their fullest potential.”

Due to limited resources, Son of a Saint is unable to accept all applicants. The selection process is guided by carefully constructed criteria that prioritize a mentee’s need for the organization’s services. Son of a Saint remains committed to inclusivity and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion (creed), national origin (ancestry), disability, or socio-economic background in any of its selection processes. Son of a Saint’s team also has helpful referral systems and resources in place to assist those who might apply to join the program but do not meet the criteria for enrollment.

Applications are now open, and interested parties are encouraged to apply before the close of business on Aug. 31 by visiting the Son of a Saint website at //sonofasaint.org/join. For more information or inquiries, contact Son of a Saint via email at programming@sonofasaint.org or by phone at (504) 561-7508.

Originally founded in 2011, Son of a Saint holistically supports youth between the ages of 10 and 21, providing mentorship, education, mental health services, travel experiences to expand horizons, as well as internship and career-development learning opportunities. The holistic, long-term, and preventative program currently serves 350 young people across Greater New Orleans, including its cohort of more than 200 full-time mentees, as well as mentee alumni, and additional tuition scholarship recipients via its Son of a Saint Scholars program. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and uplift young boys, cultivating a supportive community that empowers them to break barriers and achieve success.