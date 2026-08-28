NEW ORLEANS – Son of a Saint, in partnership with Greater New Orleans, Inc., has created the Career Launchpad Pre-Internship Program, a four-week workforce development initiative that provides young men with hands-on technical training, industry exposure, and career mentorship before they become eligible for traditional internships.

Developed to strengthen the connection between education and employment, the program introduces Son of a Saint mentees to careers in the skilled trades, advanced manufacturing, and aviation through partnerships with New Orleans Career Center (NOCC) and Nunez Community College.

“Our goal is to ensure every young man we serve has access to opportunities that expand his vision for the future,” said Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, Founder and CEO of Son of a Saint. “Career Launchpad gives our mentees the chance to build valuable technical skills, connect with industry professionals, and gain the confidence needed to pursue careers that can change the trajectory of their lives.”

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Son of a Saint Builds Career Launchpad. Photo provided by Son of a Saint.

Son of a Saint: Hands-On Training and Employer Exposure

During the first two weeks, participants attend classes Monday through Thursday at New Orleans Career Center, where they receive instruction in Architecture, Construction and Engineering (ACE) disciplines, including carpentry, electrical work, HVAC, welding and engineering. On Fridays, mentees visit regional employers to observe how those skills are applied in professional settings and to learn about career opportunities firsthand.

“Employers are looking for more young people prepared to enter construction and other skilled careers,” said Carlin Jacobs, Chief Programs Oﬃcer at New Orleans Career Center. “The earlier students gain hands-on experience and industry exposure, the more informed their career choices become—and the better prepared they are to succeed. We were delighted to welcome the young men from Son of a Saint to help them on this journey.”

The final two weeks are held at Nunez Community College, where participants receive advanced technical instruction in areas including avionics, electrical circuits, soldering, CNC simulations, Keenserts, aircraft fasteners, adhesive bonding, crimping, sockets, harness fabrication, schematics, and wiring. Friday employer visits continue throughout the program, giving participants additional opportunities to connect classroom learning with careers across the Greater New Orleans region.

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“It is increasingly important to introduce young people to the wide range of high-demand career opportunities available to them,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Chancellor of Nunez Community College. “We are proud to welcome Son of a Saint mentees to our campus, where they can not only experience a college environment but also connect directly with industry professionals and gain hands-on exposure to technical careers. The Career Launchpad Program is helping participants develop valuable skills, build meaningful connections, and prepare for successful futures.”

Son of a Saint Builds Career Launchpad. Photo provided by Son of a Saint.

In addition to technical instruction, mentees complete hands-on projects and work alongside industry professionals who share their career experiences, discuss workforce expectations, and provide guidance on educational and professional pathways.

Participants who successfully complete the program earn a stipend, reinforcing workplace accountability while recognizing their commitment throughout the four-week experience. The program also serves as a pathway to future internship opportunities with Son of a Saint’s corporate partners and GNO Inc.

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“Southeast Louisiana’s growth industries depend on a steady supply of trained talent,” said Daphine Barnes, Executive Director of Workforce at Greater New Orleans, Inc. “That’s exactly what Career Launchpad builds, giving these young men hands-on technical training, real exposure to employers, and mentors who help them navigate what comes next. Four weeks can turn classroom lessons into the first step toward impactful careers.”