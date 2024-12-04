Soliant Launches Scholarship Program Supporting Louisiana Special Education Professionals

ATLANTA (press release) – Soliant, a healthcare and education staffing firm, recently launched the Soliant Special Education Scholarship program. The program is said to provide a $5,000 scholarship to fund the growth and development of an education professional who serves students with disabilities, while also raising awareness of the growing need for more qualified professionals and the challenges faced by the special education workforce.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s 2024 Determination Letters on State Implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA), Louisiana is among the states categorized as “Needs Assistance” in meeting the needs of students with disabilities for two or more consecutive years. Despite a 15% increase in students requiring special services under the IDEA, only 20 states currently meet its requirements, leaving many students without adequate services.

“Special education professionals are at the heart of meeting the needs of students with disabilities,” said Lesley Slaughter, SVP at Soliant, in a press release about the program. “While solving these challenges requires broader changes, we’re focusing on what we can do now to support dedicated professionals across Louisiana and raise awareness of the issues they face. The Soliant Special Education Scholarship is part of our ongoing effort to empower K-12 education professionals and help them sustain their passion for serving students.”

Soliant says this gap in services is compounded by persistent challenges within the SPED workforce more broadly, including:

Over half of districts and 80% of states reported a shortage of SPED professionals in 2023-24. (U.S. Department of Education)

reported a shortage of SPED professionals in 2023-24. (U.S. Department of Education) The demand for SPED professionals is growing at nearly 4x faster than the number of students identified for services. (NCES Digest of Education Statistics)

than the number of students identified for services. (NCES Digest of Education Statistics) Only 1 in 7 districts offer financial incentives to recruit or retain teachers for hard-to-staff roles, leaving SPED professionals with similar pay to peers. (NCES)

offer financial incentives to recruit or retain teachers for hard-to-staff roles, leaving SPED professionals with similar pay to peers. (NCES) Less than half (43%) of large urban districts offer incentives for SPED professionals despite the increased need. (National Council on Teacher Quality)

Applications for the Soliant Special Education Scholarship are now open. Special education professionals currently employed in an educational setting or pursuing a relevant degree can submit an online application, including proof of employment or enrollment, a 500-word essay detailing how the grant will enhance their career and benefit students and a letter of recommendation.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2025. For more details and to apply, visit www.soliant.com/special-education-scholarship.