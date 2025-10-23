Society of Women Engineers Hosts Global WE25 Conference

NEW ORLEANS – The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), a 50,000-member international nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in engineering and technology, will host WE25, the SWE annual conference and the world’s largest event for women and allies in engineering and technology, Oct. 23–25 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Held under the theme “Embrace Your Story,” WE25 will unite thousands of attendees from more than 85 countries for three days of education, professional development, networking, and celebration of SWE’s 75th anniversary. Founded in 1950, the organization works to empower women to achieve their full potential as engineers and leaders while promoting diversity and inclusion across the global STEM workforce.

Participants range from collegiates to seasoned professionals representing every sector of engineering and technology. The conference will feature keynote sessions, technical presentations, workshops, and leadership forums, all designed to foster professional growth and exchange ideas shaping the future of the industry.

A centerpiece of the conference is the world’s largest career fair for women and allies in STEM, offering opportunities to connect with hundreds of top employers, including Fortune 500 companies, research institutions, and government agencies. Attendees will gain access to academic, internship, and career resources while expanding their professional networks and leadership skills.

In partnership with SocialOffset, SWE will provide attendees the opportunity to give back to the New Orleans community through contributions to local nonprofits supporting hunger relief, reproductive freedom, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ equality. Benefiting organizations include Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Planned Parenthood New Orleans Health Center, VERA Institute of Justice, and CrescentCare (NO/AIDS Task Force).

SWE will also host “Invent It. Build It.” on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “Invent It. Build It.” is a free, hands-on STEM experience for New Orleans-area students ages 10–18, their parents, and educators, designed to inspire the next generation of engineers and innovators.

About the Society of Women Engineers

Headquartered in Chicago, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) is a global nonprofit organization with more than 50,000 members in over 85 countries. Founded in 1950, SWE is dedicated to empowering women to achieve their full potential as engineers and leaders, expanding the image of engineering and technology professions as a positive force in improving quality of life, and demonstrating the value of diversity and inclusion in the STEM workforce. More information is available at swe.org.