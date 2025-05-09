Social Impact Organization Releases 10 Year Report

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Camelback Ventures, a social impact organization committed to elevating entrepreneurs of color and women innovators, is highlighting its 10-year anniversary with the release of a powerful new impact report titled:

“Genius Unleashed: A Decade of Amplifying Diverse Leaders to Build a More Equitable World.”

The report outlines a decade of transformative work, catalyzing more than $8 million in direct support to underinvested founders across the education, technology, and social innovation sectors. With over 181+ Camelback Fellows supported and millions of lives touched, the organization has built a thriving ecosystem grounded in capital, coaching, and connection.

- Sponsors -

“Camelback Ventures was born out of a simple belief: genius is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,” said Shawna Young, CEO of Camelback Ventures. “This report honors the leaders who have trusted us with their dreams, and recommits us to the work ahead — building a more just and equitable future by becoming a social impact institution that lasts for generations. Together we can model the inclusive innovation ecosystem the next generation deserves.”

The report offers a comprehensive reflection on Camelback’s growth, the challenges of sustaining equity-centered work in today’s climate, and the organization’s future-facing commitments — including expanding community partnerships, amplifying diverse voices, and strengthening its capital strategy to empower the next wave of innovators.

For Camelback Fellows like Tiffany Green Founder of Uprooted Academy, the report is more than data — it’s a call to action.

“My journey at Camelback is so incredible because it mirrors the journey I want students to have with Uprooted. I’m building my social capital as a founder in an environment that feels safe and supportive.,” said Green. “I’m becoming more and more confident daily to lead this venture because I know I have the skills it takes to support my passion.”

Supporters of Camelback Ventures echo the organization’s enduring value.

“I believe entrepreneurs are uniquely placed to transform the world – today and in the future – by using their skills, networks and resources to tackle seemingly insurmountable problems,” said Aston Motes, a Camelback Ventures’ funder. “I chose to financially support Camelback because it’s a sound investment in ensuring the success of more startups led by founders of color and women.”

- Sponsors -

Key Highlights from the 10-Year Report:

$8M+ in capital deployed to Fellows and their ventures



in capital deployed to Fellows and their ventures 181+ Camelback Fellows supported across 10 cohorts



supported across 10 cohorts $343M+ in follow-on funding secured by Camelback Fellowship Alumni



secured by Camelback Fellowship Alumni 5-million beneficiaries reached

Explore the full report and celebrate a decade of impact at: camelbackventures.org/10-year-anniversary

Camelback Ventures invites donors, partners, and community members to help fuel the next 10 years by making a contribution and attending Guardian Summit 2025. Every dollar powers bold ideas and the people behind them.

About Camelback Ventures

Camelback Ventures increases access to opportunity for entrepreneurs of color and women by investing in their ventures and leadership while advocating for fairness in funding. By elevating the genius of underinvested entrepreneurs, Camelback’s vision is to create livable communities and generational wealth.

Stay Connected

www.camelbackventures.org

LinkedIn | Facebook (@camelbackorg) | Instagram (@camelbackventures) | YouTube

Sign up for the Camelback newsletter

Register for Camelback’s 2025 Guardian Summit in New Orleans (June 11-12).