Snoop Dogg to Host NFL Honors 14th Annual Awards Show at Saenger Theater

NEW YORK (press release) – Snoop Dogg, multi-platinum rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon, will host NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, an Align Technology brand, on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The primetime awards special, recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season, will air live at 9 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network and stream on NFL+. The program will not air live in all time zones.

An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force, consistently raising the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Over the course of his storied music career, Snoop Dogg has released 21 studio albums, sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, reached number 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received twenty Grammy Award nominations. He recently served as a coach on NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice.”

As a philanthropist, Snoop Dogg launched the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) seventeen years ago that has since seen more than forty kids make it to the NFL. As part of the SYFL, Snoop Special Stars ensures that kids with any physical, mental or developmental disabilities also participate.

- Sponsors -

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of awards, such as The Associated Press’ annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame Class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The awards announced at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign include AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign, AP Coach of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface, AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by TCL, AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year powered by AWS, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, NFL Inspire Change Tribute, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year, Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by P&G, Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award, AP Assistant Coach of the Year, NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan, and NFL FLAG Players of the Year award presented by Toyota.

On Feb. 6, the NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by Invisalign airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network leading up to NFL Honors. Local blackout restrictions may apply.

Further details regarding this year’s NFL Honors presented by Invisalign will be announced at a later date.

NFL Honors is an NFL Network production in association with Rock Garden Media. FOX will present Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.