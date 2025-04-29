Smoothie King Center to Host UFC 318 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana native and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will face current UFC ‘BMF’ champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318, set to take place on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The hometown favorite will challenge Holloway for his ‘BMF’ title in his final fight of his hall of fame UFC career.

Poirier confirmed the long-anticipated homecoming during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show at the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, igniting excitement through the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and across Louisiana.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the world’s leading MMA organization, showcasing the top combat athletes across a variety of weight classes and disciplines. Combining elements of boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu and more, UFC events are globally recognized for their intense action, elite athleticism and dramatic storylines. UFC fights are broadcast in over 170 countries and successfully fill premier arenas around the world—with New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center next in that lineup.

Born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier is one of the most respected and accomplished fighters in MMA history. Poirier made his UFC debut in 2011 and quickly rose through the ranks with his relentless fighting style and resilience. He’s known for his victories over some of the sport’s biggest names, including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Beyond the UFC stage, known as the Octagon, Poirier is also recognized for his philanthropic work through The Good Fight Foundation, making him a fan-favorite among UFC fans and in Louisiana.

“We’re excited to welcome Louisiana legend Dustin Poirier back to the state for a UFC main event in what will be his final bout,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “Hosting this event would not be possible without the support and partnership of the State of Louisiana, New Orleans & Company and the Louisiana Office of Tourism. Dustin’s journey from Lafayette to the top of the fight world is something all Louisianians can be proud of, and we look forward to watching him compete on the main stage at the Smoothie King Center in July.”

UFC 318 continues New Orleans’ momentum as a world-class destination for high-profile sports and entertainment events under the TKO Group Holdings banner. TKO is the parent company of both UFC and WWE, and with WrestleMania 42 coming to New Orleans in 2026, the city serves as a cornerstone for TKO’s biggest global events.

Tickets for UFC 318 will go on sale in May. Register now for pre-sale access by visiting UFC.com/NewOrleans. For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com or www.gnosports.com. All bouts are subject to change.

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 36-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $3.4 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

About UFC

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 300 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 950 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at //Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.