Smalls Sliders Opens 17th Louisiana “Can”

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – Smalls Sliders is opening a new location in Covington on Aug. 26 at 10:00 a.m., marking the brand’s latest expansion on the Northshore. The new restaurant, located at 421 N. Highway 190, will be led by Joseph “Rocky” Gettys and his partners Jason Barre, Scott Henderson, and Garrick Robert, who also operate the company’s Can in Slidell.

The grand opening celebration will include a special check presentation to Alexander Milne Developmental Services, a gesture inspired by local Smalls Town Hero, Alexander Milne. As part of his partnership with Smalls Sliders, Gettys selected the foundation for being known in the community as a leader in innovative, community-based care for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, fostering independence and inclusion. Guests will also be able to partake in a raffle where all proceeds go directly to the organization.

“This community means a lot to our team, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Smalls experience to Covington,” said Gettys. “We’re passionate about connecting with our guests and serving up bold flavors in a fun, welcoming environment. Partnering with Alexander Milne Developmental Services for our opening is a meaningful way to kick things off and give back.”

Gettys, along with his partners, brings extensive operational experience to the Covington Can, including backgrounds with Smoothie King and Salad Station.

Smalls Sliders refers to its restaurants as “Cans” — compact, shipping-container-style buildings designed for drive-thru, walk-up, and delivery service. The format has become a hallmark of the fast-growing cheeseburger slider brand, which bills itself as an industry disruptor with a streamlined, small-footprint approach.

Founded in Baton Rouge, Smalls Sliders has quickly expanded across the country with its streamlined menu of fresh, cooked-to-order sliders and sides. The restaurants, known as “Cans,” are built from bright orange shipping containers designed for drive-thru and walk-up service. The distinctive format, paired with the company’s simplified menu, has helped fuel the brand’s rapid growth.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.