Smalls “Can Drop” Honors Coach

JEFFERSON – Smalls Sliders held a ceremonial “Can Drop” on Aug. 28 at its upcoming Elmwood location, recognizing Louisiana Hall-of-Fame volleyball coach Jodee Pulizzano as the community’s Smalls Town Hero. The event, which marked the placement of the restaurant’s signature orange shipping container, was a celebration of progress at the site rather than the official grand opening. The restaurant itself will begin serving customers later this year.

Pulizzano, head volleyball coach at Chapelle High School, is widely regarded as one of the state’s most accomplished high school coaches. She was inducted into the Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association (LVCA) Hall of Fame in 2024 and previously entered the Italian American Hall of Fame in 2003. Over her 32-season career, she has led teams to six state championships and three runner-up finishes while serving as LVCA president. She was recognized this morning during the Can Drop and will be formally honored again at the restaurant’s grand opening.

In Smalls Sliders’ terminology, a “Can” is its bright orange (or “Smorange™”) shipping container that houses the kitchen and ordering window. Each location features a hoisted container design and a turfed patio for outdoor dining. The “Can Drop” is the ceremonial placement of the container, marking the near-completion of the site and serving as a preview event for the community.

The Elmwood location is co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his Purdue University roommates, Jason Loerzel and Ben Smith. Day-to-day operations are managed by Melissa Kernaghan, director of operations at Boilermaker Ventures, alongside Matt Reed of Brechtel Hospitality.

While Smalls Sliders has expanded to multiple sites across Louisiana — including a recently opened location in Covington — the Elmwood Can is only the second restaurant launched by this particular, Drew Brees ownership group, following their first in Metairie in Feb. 2024.

The Elmwood Can incorporates Smalls Sliders’ hallmark features — the elevated container, the Smorange™ color scheme, and a turf-lined patio designed for casual gathering.

“Smalls Town Hero is a coveted recognition within our brand, and Coach Pulizzano embodies exactly what it stands for,” said Kernaghan. She added that she looks forward to building connections with the Elmwood community as the restaurant prepares for its official opening later this year.

Smalls Sliders was founded by restaurateur Brandon Landry and is led by CEO Charles Watson. Backed by investors including 10 Point Capital and Brees, the company has quickly grown into one of the nation’s fastest-expanding restaurant concepts.