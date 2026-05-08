Small Businesses Recognized at Spotlight Louisiana Awards

NEW ORLEANS — Five Louisiana companies contributing to job creation, growth and innovation were recognized by Louisiana Economic Development (LED) at their 2026 Spotlight Louisiana Awards with additional honors presented to businesses statewide through partner organizations and SBA programs.

LED Restructures Awards to Highlight Growth

Held May 7 at the Manship Theatre, the annual event serves as the marquee gathering of the Louisiana Growth Network, LED’s small business support initiative focused on helping companies scale through access to capital, training and contracting opportunities.

This year, LED restructured the awards to recognize companies across five categories rather than its previous “Growth Leaders” format, a shift aimed at highlighting businesses demonstrating measurable expansion and impact.

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“Louisiana’s growth strategy is rooted in the strength of our small businesses,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “The companies recognized at Spotlight Louisiana show what is possible when Louisiana entrepreneurs have the tools, partnerships and confidence to take their next step. They are not only building strong businesses; they are helping define the future of Louisiana’s economy.”

Small Businesses Drive Louisiana Economy

Small businesses account for 99.5% of Louisiana companies and employ more than half of the state’s workforce, generating roughly $5 billion in annual sales. Through the Louisiana Growth Network, LED supported more than 26,000 businesses in 2025, with participating firms securing a combined $1.45 billion in contracts.

LED said those efforts include expanding a small business directory, working with regional economic development organizations as workforce training hubs and piloting accelerator programs for small and mid-sized companies.

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Gov. Jeff Landry said the honorees reflect the role entrepreneurs play in strengthening the state’s economy.

“As a former small business owner, I know what it takes to build something from the ground up,” Landry said. “The companies recognized at Spotlight Louisiana represent the hard work, innovation and determination moving Louisiana forward.”

New Orleans, Northshore Firms Among Honorees

Several honorees are based in the greater New Orleans region and Northshore, including companies in Orleans, Ascension and Tangipahoa parishes.

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Spotlight Louisiana Award Winners

Business of the Year: Fire & Safety Specialists (Maurice) — Designs, installs and services fire protection systems and safety equipment for commercial and industrial clients.

Small & Emerging Business of the Year: Marks Construction (Donaldsonville) (Ascension Parish — Greater New Orleans region) — A residential and commercial construction and roofing firm founded in 2017.

Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership: Additive Innovators (New Iberia) — Sells 3D printers and scanners supporting advanced manufacturing and prototyping.

Innovative Company of the Year: OS BENEFiTS (New Orleans) (Orleans Parish) — Provides health insurance and wellness benefits programs tailored to the hospitality industry.

Source Louisiana Vendor of the Year: Parish Aggregates (Baton Rouge) — Manages the supply chain of construction materials for industrial and commercial projects.

Partner Awards

Louisiana APEX Accelerator Government Contractor of the Year: Tunica-Biloxi Services (Marksville)

Louisiana Small Business Development Center Excellence in Business Award: Apocalypse Sports (Ponchatoula) (Northshore — Tangipahoa Parish)

National Federation of Independent Business Louisiana Small Business Champion: Lott Oil Company (Natchitoches)

SBA Honors

Small Business Person of the Year: Jordanna and Louis Coleman Sr., LC Transport Services (Prairieville) (Ascension Parish — Greater New Orleans region)

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Washington Building Services (New Orleans) (Orleans Parish)

Entrepreneurial Success Award: Sweet Kravings Donuts (Gray)

Rural Small Business of the Year: Summit Bike Academy (Ponchatoula) (Northshore — Tangipahoa Parish)

Women in Business Champion: Hatten & Hays Mobile Bookstore (Monroe)

Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year: Miles for Smiles (Shreveport)

Small Business Development Center of Excellence and Innovation Award: LSBDC at Southeastern Louisiana University (Hammond) (Northshore — Tangipahoa Parish)

The honorees reflect a cross-section of Louisiana’s small business economy, spanning construction, manufacturing, professional services and retail, as well as the growing role of regional firms.