Legal

Small Businesses Defend SBA 8(a) Program in Race-Based Legal Challenge

May 13, 2026   |By
Small Businesses Defend SBA 8(a) Program in Race-Based Legal Challenge
Small Businesses Defend SBA 8(a) Program in Race-Based Legal Challenge. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Two small businesses moved to intervene in federal court to defend the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) Business Development program after the Trump administration signaled it may decline to defend it in a legal challenge, Revier Technologies, Inc. v. SBA. The intervenors argue the lawsuit could undermine key protections and opportunities for

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