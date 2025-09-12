Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Small Business IS Economic Development: Mayoral Forum

September 12, 2025   |By
Small Business IS Economic Development: Mayoral Candidate Forum
Small Business IS Economic Development: Mayoral Candidate Forum. Photo by Kelly Hite.

NEW ORLEANS – With small business at the center of New Orleans’ future, veteran WDSU news anchor Gina Swanson moderated the “Small Business IS Economic Development” Mayoral Forum on Sept. 11 at Propeller. State Senator Royce Duplessis (Dist. 5) and City Councilmember Oliver Thomas (Dist. E) responded to questions posed by Swanson based on concerns

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter