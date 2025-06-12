Slidell Tech Firm Makes CRN Top 500 List

SLIDELL, La. (press release) – In-Telecom, a leading provider of business technology solutions headquartered in Slidell, Louisiana, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized In-Telecom on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list recognizes the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, innovation, and commitment to helping customers navigate an evolving IT landscape.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team. They should get all the credit for this” said Jimmy Burns, Co-Owner of In-Telecom. “We’re proud to represent Slidell and Louisiana on a national stage and look forward to continuing to raise the bar for service and innovation in the IT industry. Our team truly is the best and is why we are recognized for things like this” said Shawn Torres, CEO and Co-Owner

“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available here and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About In-Telecom

Founded and headquartered in Slidell, Louisiana, In-Telecom is a trusted IT and communications partner providing proactive IT support, cybersecurity, physical security cloud services, and VoIP solutions to businesses across the nation. With a client-focused approach and deep industry expertise, In-Telecom empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance security, and maintain business efficiency and continuity. Learn more at www.in-telecom.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com