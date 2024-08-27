Slidell-Based Manufacturer Beier Integrated Systems Announces $1.8 Million Expansion

SLIDELL, La. —Beier Integrated Systems announced their $1.8 million operations expansion, adding 15,000 square feet to their existing facility. This expansion represents the retention of over 30 jobs, with 5 – 10 new additional positions expected in 2025. With average salaries of approximately $80,000, these new roles will further invigorate the local economy and reinforce its standing in the manufacturing industry.

“Today’s groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction; it’s the beginning of a new chapter for Beier Integrated Systems. We’re committed to bringing innovation and excellence to the forefront of our industry, and this new facility will enable us to expand our capabilities and better serve both our government and commercial clients,” said Ben Todd, President of Beier Integrated Systems in a press release

Beier Integrated Systems is a 79-year-old company and is one of the oldest marine electronic companies in the country. Beier Integrated Systems is the leader in “new build” vessel marine electronic installations. They can perform the most complicated and demanding installations in the industry, from dynamic positioning, power management, engine room automation, navigation and communication systems. All installations start with their engineering department producing the drawings for the equipment layout and interfacing, based on the customer’s needs and the equipment manufactures recommendations.

“Beier Integrated Systems’ is a legacy St. Tammany company and today’s announcement is a testament to their commitment to both excellence in advanced manufacturing and reinvestment in our community. By retaining and growing high-quality jobs and expanding their footprint at their state-of-the-art facility, this announcement reinforces that St. Tammany Parish is a great place to grow a business and to lead in industry innovation,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation.

“Congratulations to Ben Todd and Beier Integrated Systems for this incredible milestone and their continued investment in St. Tammany Parish. This $1.8 million effort directly impacts our community and our citizens’ quality of life through economic stimulation and job creation. Ben and his team have invested in St. Tammany for generations and I look forward to their continued success here and throughout the nation,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper.