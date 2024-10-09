SLFPA-W Announces Jesse Noel as Regional Director, Brad Bosch as Deputy Director

MARRERO, La. (press release) – The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West (SLFPA-W) board of commissioners is pleased to announce it has appointed Jesse Noel P.E., as regional director and Brad Bosch as deputy director of the organization in unanimous votes recorded at its board meeting on Sept. 17.

“During the time that Jesse and Brad have been with SLFPA-W, they have exemplified a deep understanding of flood protection and care for those we work so hard to keep safe,” said Scott Burke, president of the SLFPA-W board of commissioners. “We could not be happier to promote Jesse and Brad and continue to work with such experienced leaders who we know will be outstanding representatives of our organization.”

Noel has been with SLFPA-W for over six years, serving as chief engineer and chief of operations before his appointment to regional director. Before joining the Authority, he worked as a consulting engineer on multiple facets of public and private sector infrastructure projects, including surveying, design and construction administration. He is a licensed professional engineer with a civil engineering degree from Louisiana State University.

“I am honored to serve as regional director for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority – West,” he said. “For several years, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside our dedicated employees and board of commissioners, who are laser focused on maintaining the best flood protection that the West Bank has ever had. I want the people of the West Bank to know that protecting our citizens’ lives, homes and businesses has and will always guide my work here, and I take the opportunity to lead the Authority very seriously.”

Bosch, the new deputy director, is no stranger to the Authority, having been with SLFPA-W since 2007. Bosch began his career in operations while working toward his B.S. in accounting from the University of New Orleans. After he received his degree, Bosch became the Authority’s accountant and continued to advance within the organization, managing all finance, contracting, auditing, and administrative functions over the past 17 years. Bosch was born and raised on the West Bank and graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School.

“It is a great source of pride for me to be able to make such a positive impact on the community I grew up in,” said Bosch. “Stepping into this leadership role renews my purpose and enthusiasm for the work we do at SLFPA-W: protecting over 240,000 people on the West Bank who depend on us to keep their streets, homes and businesses dry during serious storms.”

SLFPA-W maintains 80 miles of levees for West Bank residents and businesses in Jefferson, Orleans and Plaquemines Parishes, including 47 miles of levees that are part of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System and 33 miles of Mississippi River levees. To learn more about SLFPA-W, visit slfpaw.org.