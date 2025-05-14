Skills Gap Threatens Manufacturing Growth

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. manufacturing sector is experiencing a resurgence, driven by significant federal investments and a push from both government and industry to reshore production. However, manufacturers are grappling with substantial labor shortages.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are approximately 513,000 open manufacturing positions nationwide. Louisiana is no exception. The state's Worker Shortage Index indicates there are only 55 available workers for every 100 job openings which means that employers are struggling to find qualified labor.

Yet in the manufacturing sector specifically, Louisiana’s situation is different. A recent industry study conducted by ECI Software Solutions found that Louisiana is one of the only states with a surplus of manufacturing labor. Louisiana had approximately 820 job searches for 541 available manufacturing positions, representing a 51.57% surplus in job-seeking activity relative to job availability.

Despite this surplus, manufacturers report shortages of skilled workers in critical areas like industrial maintenance, welding, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining because while there are plenty of job seekers, manufacturing workers with the relevant qualifications are lacking. This is exacerbated as manufacturing processes become increasingly automated with the demand for technically proficient workers continuing to grow.

"Louisiana has a historic opportunity for investment, jobs, growth, innovation and global impact. But we can’t seize that opportunity unless we dramatically change our approach," said Susan Bonnett Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development (LED).

Many modern manufacturing roles now require specialized skills, including knowledge of electrical and mechanical systems, robotics, and automated machinery. About half of the current open positions require at least a bachelor’s degree, while the remainder still demand technical training or certification beyond high school.

Construction in Louisiana also faces notable skills shortages, particularly for electricians, plumbers, and HVAC technicians. These shortages also reflect broader challenges tied to both aging infrastructure and ongoing rebuilding efforts after major weather events.

A study by The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte projects that the U.S. will need 3.8 million additional manufacturing workers by 2033, with up to 1.9 million of those positions potentially going unfilled if current workforce and skills challenges are not addressed.

This labor gap is being intensified by the aging workforce. A significant portion of manufacturing employees are over the age of 55, and many are nearing retirement, creating a growing need to replenish the talent pipeline.

Louisiana’s manufacturing sector is expanding, fueled by a mix of traditional and emerging industries. The state ranks second in the nation for chemical production, most substantially from oil refining and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. At the same time, new sectors like carbon capture, hydrogen production, wind energy, and battery manufacturing are gaining ground. As these industries evolve, the workforce must meet increasingly specialized demands.

Steel manufacturing is also on the rise. Hyundai is constructing a $5.8 billion steel plant near Donaldsonville, expected to create over 1,400 jobs, and Benteler Steel is expanding its Shreveport facility through a $21 million investment.

Efforts to address manufacturing workforce challenges nationally include apprenticeship programs like the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME), which blends classroom learning with hands-on experience.

In Louisiana, community colleges such as Delgado and Nunez offer workforce development programs tailored to specific industries. The Urban League of Louisiana also runs apprenticeship and workforce readiness initiatives aimed at bridging skills gaps.

Programs like STEM NOLA help build long-term interest in manufacturing-related fields. By offering hands-on STEM programs and events for K–12 students, STEM NOLA sparks early enthusiasm in science, technology, engineering, and math.

These efforts to increase manufacturing skills and interest in related careers are critical for economic success, but raising wages to attract skilled workers is not always feasible for manufacturers to stay globally competitive and manage profit margins.

Some experts argue that boosting productivity through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence can help mitigate higher labor costs. Microsoft recently laid off approximately 6,000 employees—about 3% of its global staff—as part of a broader shift toward AI integration. While automation threatens certain categories of work, it is also generating new opportunities for highly skilled technical professionals.

AI skills are becoming increasingly important in manufacturing jobs, including those in Louisiana, as automation and smart systems are adopted more widely. AI is now used for predictive maintenance, machine learning-based quality control, supply chain optimization, collaborative robotics, and general process automation. These applications require workers trained in data analysis, robotics, machine learning, and systems integration.

In Louisiana, AI is already being implemented in petrochemical facilities in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles to monitor equipment and reduce downtime. Aerospace manufacturers in New Orleans are using AI to improve precision and quality control. These changes are driving new demand for workers who can operate and manage a range of new systems.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offers courses in industrial automation, robotics, and data analytics. The state’s FastStart program provides custom training for companies using advanced technologies. In addition, universities like LSU are partnering with industry to design programs that build specialized skills in AI and manufacturing.

Revitalizing American manufacturing depends not just on investment but also on preparing the workforce to meet the demands of a changing technological landscape.