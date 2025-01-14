SIXT USA Announces New Car Rental Branch at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (press release) – SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – announces the opening of its newest U.S. location at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The opening marks SIXT’s first branch in Louisiana and expands the company’s presence to 51 U.S. airports and more than 100 locations across 26 states. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Conveniently situated in the airport’s rental car center at 600 Rental Blvd., this new location offers a premium fleet featuring a diverse selection of standard and luxury coupes, sedans, and SUVs to suit specific needs, preferences and budgets. Opened just in time for the more than 1.5 million travelers expected to visit New Orleans for the upcoming pro football finale and Carnival season, the branch stands ready to provide a top-tier rental car experience befitting these premier events.

“As the biggest city in Louisiana and a vital commercial hub for the greater Gulf Coast region, New Orleans represents an exciting new market for SIXT,” said Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America. “Renowned for its vibrant culture, iconic cuisine, distinctive music, and thriving business environment, the city is a top destination for both leisure and business travelers. This new location will enable SIXT to meet the growing demand for our premium mobility solutions, delivering the quality, service and convenience that distinguish our brand.”

The New Orleans location joins a growing list of recent branch openings including John Wayne Airport, Orange County, New York Williamsburg, New York Times Square, Downtown Anaheim, Chicago Lincoln Park, Downtown Minneapolis and William P. Hobby Airport, among others.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Since launching operations in the United States in 2011, SIXT has grown to became a key mobility player in the competitive U.S. rental car market by expanding its network, maintaining the highest premium share of fleet in the industry, connecting with consumers through premium service and innovative marketing, and by developing a well-trained and customer-focused staff of more than 2,000 team members who have been integral to the company outperforming well-established competitors in customer satisfaction.

SIXT now operates more than 100 rental branches in 26 states and serves 51 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

Sixt SE’s registered office is in Pullach near Munich, Germany. It is a leading international provider of mobility services, vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. Its SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ products are on the mobility platform ONE and can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than one hundred countries.