Sion James Joins Son of a Saint as Ambassador

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based nonprofit devoted to uplifting fatherless boys through mentorship, mental health support, and educational guidance, proudly announces that former Duke University and Tulane University basketball standout Sion James has officially joined the organization as an ambassador. In this role, James will amplify Son of a Saint’s mission through advocacy, visibility, and direct engagement with mentees.

Originally from Sugar Hill, Ga., James launched his college basketball career at Tulane University in 2020, where he distinguished himself not only on the court but as a passionate servant leader. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Freeman School of Business in 2024, he transferred to Duke University as a graduate student-athlete for his final season. His commitment to service deepened during his time in New Orleans and continued in Durham through the Sion James Foundation, which promotes community well-being and connection.

“Giving back is something I’ve always felt called to do,” said James. “Becoming a Son of a Saint ambassador is a natural extension of the service work I’ve already started and a powerful opportunity to help uplift young men who deserve every chance to succeed. These kids are the future, and I want them to know they’re seen, heard, and supported.”

While in New Orleans, James served as co-CEO of Ryan’s Giving Tree, a nonprofit focused on improving community health, housing, and economic outcomes. He also became the first athlete to win the American Athletic Conference Sportsmanship Award twice, in 2023 and 2024, and was honored with the Freeman School Dean’s Service Award and the Newcomb-Tulane College Student-Athlete Award after logging nearly 350 community service hours. At Duke, he expanded his efforts by donating nearly 1,800 toys to underprivileged children.

“From the moment we met Sion, it was clear he embodied the core values of Son of a Saint—integrity, humility, and an unwavering dedication to service,” said Son of a Saint Founder and CEO Bivian “Sonny” Lee III. “His leadership and heart for community make him an outstanding role model for our young men. We’re honored to have him join the Son of a Saint family.”

As an ambassador, James will support Son of a Saint’s mission by raising awareness, collaborating with fellow service-driven organizations, and engaging directly with mentees through events and mentoring sessions. His involvement further demonstrates that leadership and service are not defined by age, but by action.

“I’ve called Sion the ‘ultimate connector,’ and that’s true both on and off the basketball court,” said Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. “He has a genuine passion for serving others and a sincere commitment to giving back to the community. I’m proud of the positive impact Sion has already made in people’s lives, and I look forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

James now joins fellow Duke Blue Devils Trajan Langdon and Justise Winslow in partnering with Son of a Saint. Langdon, now President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons, serves on the nonprofit’s board, while Winslow, a 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion and NBA veteran currently playing in the NBA G League, is also an active ambassador.

For more information about Son of a Saint, its programs, and ways to contribute, visit www.sonofasaint.org or call (504) 561-7508. Donations may be mailed to: P.O. Box 19205, New Orleans, LA 70179.

About Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of transforming the lives of young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.