Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Silver Creek Campground Sells for $2.5M

March 12, 2026   |By
Silver Creek Campground Sells for $2.5M
Silver Creek Campground Sells for $2.5M

NEW ORLEANS – Silver Creek Campground in Washington Parish has sold for $2.5 million to North Carolina-based Soder Capital after an unusual path to closing that followed a failed auction contract. The 259-unit RV park in Mount Hermon was originally sold through an absolute auction on Nov. 20, but the winning bidder from New Orleans

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter