Sierra Club Challenges Meta’s Hyperion Air Permit

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RICHLAND PARISH, La. – On July 30, Sierra Club asked the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to require Meta to obtain a more stringent air permit for Meta’s planned Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, arguing the company’s proposed permit revisions exceed the limits of its existing permit and warrant additional regulatory review. The

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – On July 30, Sierra Club asked the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to require Meta to obtain a more stringent air permit for Meta's planned Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, arguing the company's proposed permit revisions exceed the limits of its existing permit and warrant additional regulatory review.

The dispute centers on Meta's proposal to modify an air permit approved in 2025 for diesel emergency generators and related equipment. According to Sierra Club, Meta is seeking to add 44 natural gas-fired water boilers while continuing to operate under a minor-source air permit.

Meta's permit application proposes excluding emissions from previously approved emergency diesel generators during emergency operations when calculating emissions for the revised permit. Sierra Club argues those emissions should be included, saying they would push the project above the threshold requiring a major-source permit under the federal Clean Air Act.

“This massive project clearly crosses the threshold of what a ‘minor source’ permit would allow,” said Margie Vicknair-Pray, Sierra Club Delta Chapter projects coordinator. “We deserve the pollution limitations that come with the lawful, more protective permit, and we deserve the chance to have our voices heard at a public hearing.”

Meta’s AI Expansion

Originally announced in Dec. 2024 as a $10 billion, 2-gigawatt data center campus, the project was expanded in July to more than $50 billion and 5 gigawatts of computing capacity, making it one of the world's largest AI data center developments. The project is expected to support up to 7,500 construction jobs at peak construction, approximately 1,000 operational jobs once completed and an estimated 1,900 indirect jobs across northeast Louisiana.

The expansion also includes more than $1 billion for roads, water and wastewater systems and other local infrastructure improvements, while Meta says it has already awarded more than $1.6 billion in contracts to Louisiana businesses since construction began in late 2024.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said the expansion demonstrates the state's ability to attract large-scale technology investments. "The decision by a global leader like Meta to expand its investment fivefold so quickly after its original announcement speaks volumes about how Louisiana is delivering today," Bourgeois said. "Capital is choosing Louisiana because we have proven we deliver the speed and environment required to perform at the highest level."

Permit Request and Alternatives

Sierra Club said requiring a major-source permit would not stop the Hyperion project from moving forward but would subject it to more stringent emissions limits and a public hearing before LDEQ makes a final permitting decision.

Sierra Club also urged Meta and state regulators to consider battery energy storage systems as a cleaner alternative to expanding the project's reliance on natural gas-fired boilers and diesel generators. Other technology companies are also exploring battery storage to reduce emissions from backup power systems. Microsoft, for example, has said it is testing longer-duration batteries that could eventually replace diesel generators at some data centers.

The proposal also reflects a broader shift in the U.S. electric sector. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects solar and battery storage will account for nearly 80% of new utility-scale generating capacity added in 2026, as utilities increasingly deploy batteries to improve grid reliability and store electricity for use during outages and periods of peak demand.

A Growing Debate

Sierra Club's filing comes as AI data centers continue to grow in size, energy demand and economic importance. The International Energy Agency projects electricity consumption by data centers worldwide will more than double by 2030, driven largely by artificial intelligence.

In January, the New Orleans City Council approved a one-year moratorium on new data centers while directing the City Planning Commission to develop zoning definitions and operating standards for the facilities, where the facilities should be located and what operating standards should apply. The review comes as AI data center development accelerates nationwide.