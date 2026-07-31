Environment

Sierra Club Challenges Meta’s Hyperion Air Permit

July 31, 2026   |By
Sierra Club Challenges Meta's Hyperion Air Permit
Sierra Club Challenges Meta's Hyperion Air Permit. Getty image.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. – On July 30, Sierra Club asked the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to require Meta to obtain a more stringent air permit for Meta’s planned Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, arguing the company’s proposed permit revisions exceed the limits of its existing permit and warrant additional regulatory review. The

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