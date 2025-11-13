Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business

Shutdown Bill Puts Hemp & THC Businesses at Risk

November 13, 2025   |By
Shutdown Bill Puts Hemp & THC Businesses at Risk
Shutdown Bill Puts Hemp & THC Businesses at Risk. Photo by Kelly Hite.

NEW ORLEANS — A hemp and THC provision tucked into the bill that ended the nation’s longest government shutdown could devastate the multi-million-dollar cannabis-derived products industry. While the measure ensures that roughly 800,000 federal employees will receive back pay and extends SNAP benefits through September 2026, it also includes language that effectively bans many hemp-derived

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter