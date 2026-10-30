Shuck Cancer Returns to Champions Square Nov. 19

NEW ORLEANS — The American Cancer Society GenNow Network of New Orleans will host the ninth annual Shuck Cancer fundraiser on Nov. 19 at Champions Square, bringing together the region’s culinary, hospitality and philanthropic communities to support cancer patients across Louisiana.

Presented by LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, the event will feature 100 vendors offering oysters from across the country, wine pairings, cuisine from local restaurants and craft beer. The evening will also include a silent auction and live entertainment, with an exclusive Patron Party preceding the main event.

Since its inception, Shuck Cancer has raised more than $6 million to help remove barriers to cancer care for patients throughout Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Photo provided by the American Cancer Society.

“Shuck Cancer New Orleans is more than an event – it’s a community coming together to make a difference. Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship secured helps fuel necessary access to care for cancer patients across the state of Louisiana. We encourage our partners, friends, and neighbors to join us for another year of creating meaningful impact while celebrating a great cause,” said Alfredo Sanchez, 2026 Shuck Cancer Chair.

Supporting Cancer Patients Across Louisiana

Funds raised through Shuck Cancer support American Cancer Society programs that provide transportation and lodging assistance to Louisiana patients receiving cancer treatment, helping reduce the financial burden associated with traveling for medical care.

The event’s fundraising efforts are led by honorary “Shuckers,” each of whom commits to raising at least $10,000 in support of the American Cancer Society’s mission. Their contributions, along with sponsorships and ticket sales, help fund patient support services across the state.

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Photo provided by the American Cancer Society.

“In Louisiana, the burden of cancer remains high, and improving outcomes requires a collective effort. Approximately 30,000 Louisianans a year are diagnosed with a cancer, and many of them unfortunately suer from poor outcomes,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director of LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Shuck Cancer represents the kind of community partnership that helps close gaps in access and support. At LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, we are committed to ensuring patients across our state have access not only to advanced treatment, but also to the resources they need to navigate every step of their care. We are proud to stand with partners who share that mission.”

The event is supported by LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center and additional community sponsors. A complete list of sponsors and honorary Shuckers is available at shuckcancer.org.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. For more than 100 years, the organization has worked to advance cancer prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship.