Shorty Fest Returns to New Orleans Famous Club

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Shorty Fest Presented by Acura is inviting the public to join an evening of live performances at Tipitina’s on April 28 at 5:00 p.m., between the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival weekends. A stellar lineup headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Black Opry Revue, and students from the Trombone Shorty Academy will be joined by a very special Jersey Takeover with Dogs In A Pile and special guests Robert Randolph and Jake Clemons of the E Street Band Tour. Shorty Fest Presented by Acura is again being brought to fans by The Trombone Shorty Foundation in partnership with the Tip-it Foundation and Gia Maione Prima Foundation.

Since 2012, the Trombone Shorty Foundation has inspired and supported the next generation of musicians and brought together more than just students and mentors, but a host of world-class performers and artists.

There are two ways to participate in Shorty Fest Presented by Acura: Purchase a ticket for the aforementioned indoor show at Tipitina’s or bring a chair and settle into the neutral ground of Napoleon Avenue at Tchoupitoulas for the event’s free-to-the-public Cultural Block Party. Outdoor performances from brass bands, Mardi Gras Indians, and the legendary “Battle of the Bands” featuring two local high school marching bands will take place beginning at 5 pm alongside a family-friendly kids’ area, food trucks, a silent auction, and the annual Tipitina’s Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony.

During the ceremony, this year’s inductee, iconic drummer Shannon Powell, will reveal his “Walk of Fame” spot and take his rightful place in New Orleans’ revered music history, forever memorialized in the sidewalk outside of Tipitina’s. Past Walk of Fame honorees have included Fats Domino, Dr. John, Trombone Shorty, and The Neville Brothers.

“New Orleans has left an indelible mark on the world through its unique culture, and Acura is proud to align with a living example of this culture in Trombone Shorty,” said Hundy Liu, manager of Acura Marketing. “Acura continues to empower the Trombone Shorty Foundation in its mission to uplift young musicians that make up the very heartbeat of the city and can’t wait for the NOLA community to experience their talent firsthand at Shorty Fest.”

“Shorty Fest offers us the opportunity to showcase the work we do year-round with our city’s talented youth on one very special evening,” says Trombone Shorty Foundation Founding Executive Director, Bill Taylor. “The power of connecting the soul of New Orleans music with other musical cultures creates a magical vibe on one the world’s most hallowed stages.”

Tickets for this year’s Shorty Fest Presented by Acura went on sale Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m. General and VIP tickets will be available at tipitinas.com. For fans who purchased Shorty Fest Presented by Acura VIP tickets, there will be a VIP access tent on the neutral ground where they can check out the music outside and get some fresh air. Find more information on the Trombone Shorty Foundation here.

The announcement of Shorty Fest Presented by Acura comes on the heels of the Shorty Foundation and Cuba Educational Travel’s annual Getting Funky In Havana trip. A cultural and musical exchange between the cities of New Orleans and Havana, Cuba, this year’s Getting Funky excursion brought the likes of Trombone Shorty, Taj Mahal, George Clinton, the Trombone Shorty Academy and many more to stages and classrooms in Cuba’s capital city for rich and rewarding musical collaborations with Cuban artists Carlos Varela, Cimafunk, and Los Van Van. Learn more about the Shorty Foundation’s New Orleans to Cuba mission here and check out PBS NewsHour’s story on Getting Funky In Havana 2025 here.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive brand committed to delivering expressive styling, innovative engineering and engaging dynamics, all built on the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA. The Acura lineup consists of two sport sedans, the Integra and TLX, and four sport-utility vehicles, the first-ever ADX, RDX, MDX and all-electric ZDX. The Acura RSX, a new all-electric performance SUV, is scheduled to go into production at the end of the year. High-performance Type S variants further demonstrate the virtues of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. All Acura vehicles sold in 2024 were built in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About The Trombone Shorty Foundation

From the moment he picked up a trombone bigger than he was and joined the 2nd Line parades in his home neighborhood of the Tremé, renowned New Orleans musician Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews knew music would be his life. Studying under local music legends, his horn became the vehicle that would transport him around the world. Founded by Andrews in 2012, the Trombone Shorty Foundation is Andrews’ vision of sharing his passion to inspire the next generation by developing their musical talent and connecting them to the city’s unique musical heritage. Frontman of the band Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Andrews credits the support of his own positive role models in the rich New Orleans music community for helping him make his way into the transformational world of music.

The Foundation’s mission is to inspire the next generation of talented opportunity youth through music education, instruction, mentorship, and performance. By honoring the New Orleans tradition of “playing it forward” from the earliest jazz legends onward, the Trombone Shorty Foundation seeks to preserve and perpetuate the musical heritage of a city where music is everything. Designed for New Orleans youth ages 12-24, our programs offer students a road map to pursue their passion, a platform for advancement, and the chance to learn from relatable instructors and community partners in a hands-on and nurturing environment. Experienced and professional teachers, tutors, and mentors support every student in the pursuit of a well-rounded understanding of New Orleans’ musical traditions, experience in music performance, reading, writing, and even business, and the social and academic skills they need to make noise wherever they go—in music and in life.