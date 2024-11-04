Login
Retail

Shop Local: Holiday Market at the Historic New Orleans Collection Returns

November 4, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Join the community and shop small for the 2024 Holiday Market at the Historic New Orleans Collection on Saturday, Nov. 16  from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Visitors can browse one-of-a-kind items from more than a dozen New Orleans vendors in the courtyard, along with unique holiday gifts in the Shop. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, attendees are invited to a book signing with John Lawrence, the author of the HNOC-published book “Louisiana Lens.” Live music will be provided by the Glo Worm Quartet in the historic courtyard from noon to 3:00 p.m.

HNOC members will enjoy exclusive early access during the Member Appreciation Hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., featuring complimentary mimosas and free gift wrapping. Members will also receive a 20% discount all day on in-store purchases in the Shop at the Collection or at shophnoc.com. Note that the member discount does not apply to items from local Holiday Market vendors.

