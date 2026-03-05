Shintech Plans $3.4B Expansion

PLAQUEMINE, La. – Shintech Louisiana, LLC has announced a $3.4 billion investment to bolster its manufacturing capabilities in the state. The project includes construction of a second ethylene unit and a fourth chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer unit at the company’s existing Iberville Parish facility, marking the next phase of the company’s long-term growth in Louisiana.

The company is expected to create 163 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $117,329, which is 42% above the average Iberville Parish wage, while retaining 725 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 655 indirect new jobs, for a total of 818 potential new job opportunities in the Capital Region.

“From energy to advanced manufacturing, Louisiana powers the industries that sustain America’s economy. Shintech’s decision to make a $3.4 billion reinvestment after 25 years in our state speaks volumes. This expansion strengthens one of the world’s leading process industries hubs and reinforces Louisiana’s role as a global industrial powerhouse,” said Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana.

- Sponsors -

Shintech’s 25-Year Presence in Louisiana

Shintech began operations in Louisiana in 2000 and has continued to upgrade and expand its facilities to meet global demand for PVC and related products. This expansion will strengthen the company’s competitive position by deploying state-of-the-art technologies designed to reduce environmental emissions per pound of PVC and caustic soda produced.

Previous Shintech expansion proposals in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes have drawn opposition from environmental and community groups who argue additional petrochemical development could worsen pollution in nearby communities.

“We are pleased to announce our continued growth and investment in Louisiana. This investment aligns with Shintech’s strategy to ensure reliable and cost-effective supply of key feedstocks for our business. We are extremely grateful to Louisiana’s state and parish officials and to our neighbors whose strong support and understanding has been integral to Shintech’s growth and success in Louisiana,” said Yasuhiko Saitoh, President of Shintech Inc.

Shintech has operated in Louisiana for 25 years and has completed seven major projects in the state totaling $9 billion. Those investments have created 725 direct jobs and 940 nested contractor positions. The company’s Louisiana operations have also supported more than 3,000 regionally induced jobs and thousands of construction jobs. Shintech is the top exporter by containerized volume through the Port of New Orleans.

“Shintech’s twenty-one years of investment in Iberville Parish has created economic development in our communities through direct company and contract jobs which support local businesses. This new project will strengthen our competitive position by deploying best-in-class technologies and continue to drive local investment for many years to come.

During its two decades in Iberville Parish, Shintech has become the parish’s largest taxpayer and a major contributor to funding for infrastructure, education, law enforcement and other public services. The company also emphasizes local engagement through hiring and purchasing practices in the region.

- Sponsors -

“We are grateful for the support of neighbors and our community, and we work every day to uphold our commitment to live locally, hire locally and buy locally. We will continue to operate safely, listen to community concerns, share information and be a responsible neighbor,” said Danny Cedotal, vice president of manufacturing for Shintech.

Local Hiring and Workforce Development

The project is expected to generate thousands of construction jobs and approximately 100 new nested contractor positions during development. Company officials said the expansion will also rely on Shintech’s existing workforce training programs to help prepare local residents and underemployed individuals in the region for technical roles at the facility.

Among the company’s current technicians — its largest employee group — 68% live in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes, and 57% of Shintech Louisiana’s total employees reside in those two parishes.

“Shintech’s continued investment reflects the confidence global manufacturers have in Louisiana’s people and performance. As the world’s largest PVC producer, Shintech chose to grow in Iberville Parish because our infrastructure, supply chains and skilled workers deliver results at scale. This expansion strengthens regional suppliers and creates high-wage opportunities that will benefit Louisiana families for generations,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.

Energy Infrastructure and Utility Support

Entergy Louisiana played a critical role in ensuring that power solutions keep pace with Shintech’s accelerating industrial growth.

“Shintech’s expansion underscores the continued strength of Louisiana’s manufacturing sector and the importance of resilient, reliable energy infrastructure. We are proud to support this significant investment in Iberville Parish by delivering the dependable power solutions that large-scale industrial customers require to grow and create opportunities for our communities. Projects like this demonstrate how strong collaboration between industry, utilities and state leadership drives long-term economic opportunity for all of Louisiana,” said Phillip May, President and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

Construction will be executed in phases, beginning with a second ethylene unit and additional chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production units. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2030.

“Shintech’s new project represents long-term stability and strategic growth for Iberville Parish. This project builds on decades of collaboration and reflects the kind of thoughtful industrial development that supports our parish’s schools, infrastructure and overall quality of life. We remain committed to working alongside Shintech to ensure this growth benefits our entire community for years to come,” said Chris Daigle, Iberville Parish President.

State Incentives Support the Expansion

To secure the project in Plaquemine, the state of Louisiana offered Shintech Louisiana a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and $23.5 million performance-based grant tied to equipment investments and infrastructure improvements. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this expansion alongside our partners in Iberville Parish. This is Shintech’s fourth major announcement in the Capital Region since 2015, demonstrating the strength of our regional economy, infrastructure and workforce,” said Lori Melancon, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership.