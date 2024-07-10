Shiena Marie N. Burke Joins Kean Miller

NEW ORLEANS — Law firm Kean Miller has announced the addition of Shiena Marie N. Burke as an associate. Burke practices with the casualty and mass tort litigation group in the firm’s New Orleans office.

Prior to private practice, Shiena Marie served as a federal clerk in the Department of Labor’s Office of Administrative Law Judges. She also served as a clerk in the Louisiana Supreme Court, the office of the Federal Public Defender – Eastern District of Louisiana and the Orleans Public Defenders office. She also clerked for the United States Navy Judge Advocate General. She has experience in Defense Base Act matters, insurance coverage, bad faith litigation, general liability, marine litigation, and workers’ compensation.

Burke earned her J.D., cum laude, from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2019. She earned her B.A., cum laude, in government with a minor in microbiology from the Nicholls State University Honors Program in 2015. While in law school, she served as Admiralty Moot Court Team Oralist and Brief Writer, Loyola Maritime Law Journal Comment and Symposium Editor, Immigration Clinic Student Practitioner, and Asian Pacific American Law Student Association President. She received the CALI Award for the highest grade in Louisiana Property I and Seminar in Marine Pollution.