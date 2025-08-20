Sheriff Election Could Influence Business Climate

NEW ORLEANS – Orleans Parish voters will elect a new sheriff on Nov. 4, a decision with implications that extend beyond the criminal justice system into the city’s economic and business climate. The New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation (NOPJF), which for 30 years has promoted excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement, is urging voters to consider how the next sheriff’s leadership will affect public safety.

To inform voters, NOPJF has outlined key questions for the candidates:

Jail Population Management: Given the recent overcrowding at the Orleans Justice Center, with a population of 1,476 as of August 12, 2025 – 18% above the legal cap of 1,250 – what specific strategies will you implement to manage the jail population and address overcrowding?

Jail Facilities Completion: Originally scheduled for a January 2024 completion, how will you expedite the completion of all construction phases of the jail and by what target date?

Staffing: With staffing levels at only 55% – a staggering 77% of whom are female supervising a primarily male jail population – how will you recruit and retain qualified deputies?

Inmate and Deputy Safety: Noting the increase in violence and potential for PREA standards violations, what immediate or emergency assistance will you seek to protect the deputies and the inmates?

Transparency: Noting the absence of weekly incident reporting since November of 2024, what measures will you implement to enhance transparency in the Sheriff’s Office operations, including financial expenditures, internal investigations, and incident reports?​

Booking Photos: Pursuant to Act 281, effective August 1, 2024, will you make booking photos available to the public? If not, why?

Reducing Recidivism: With the current short term recidivism rate at approximately 83% and well above national averages, what types of rehabilitation and re-entry programs will you establish, expand, or support for low-level offenders?

Agency Collaboration: How will you improve the relationships with local, state, and federal agencies with regard to interagency detainers and streamlining the criminal justice process?

“These questions are designed to provide insight into each candidate’s commitment to reforming our criminal justice system, improving jail conditions, and fostering a safer, more just New Orleans. We encourage all citizens to consider these issues carefully when casting their votes.,” NOPJF said in its announcement.

These questions also set benchmarks that can be referenced during debates, forums, and candidate outreach in the months ahead.

Measurable Public Safety Gains

The sheriff’s race also comes against the backdrop of measurable public safety gains. At a press conference on July 24, the NOLA Coalition—a civic partnership of more than 600 nonprofits, businesses, and community groups—reported sharp declines in crime since the launch of its collaborative safety and youth investment initiative three years ago:

Violent Crime: 67% decrease

Homicides: 68% decrease (excluding 14 victims from the January 1, 2025 terror attack)

Shootings: 57% decrease

Carjackings: 79% decrease

Armed Robberies: 66% decrease

“Over the past three years, the NOLA Coalition has driven real, measurable progress in lowering crime and raising opportunity for the young people of New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, CEO of GNO, Inc. “This partnership of civic, public, and private leaders continues to show that meaningful change is possible when we work together.”

Yet with recidivism in Orleans Parish at 83%, the Sheriff’s role in rehabilitation and reentry remains pivotal to sustaining these trends. The coalition has underscored that long-term success depends on collaboration across law enforcement and civic institutions. For meaningful progress, the next sheriff will need to be an active partner alongside NOPD, the DA, the courts, and community organizations.

About the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation

The New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is a nonprofit dedicated to making New Orleans safer by promoting excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement.

The foundation supports officers through programs such as the Tragedy Fund and Tuition Assistance Program, provides vital equipment and training, and helps connect the community with law enforcement through initiatives like SafeCam NOLA and Adopt-a-Block. NOPJF also leads recruitment and technology efforts, including JoinNOPD.org and the OPISIS Technology initiative.

Governed by a volunteer board of civic and business leaders, the foundation holds a four-star Charity Navigator rating for fiscal responsibility and good governance.