Shell Spotlights Natrx Coastal Technology

AMELIA, La. – Shell is featuring Natrx in a new video spotlighting how the Louisiana-founded company is developing high-performance resilience and restoration technologies that help protect coastal communities while supporting thriving marine ecosystems.

Manufactured in Louisiana using the company’s proprietary Dry Forming™ process, Natrx’s ExoForms are adaptive, nature-based infrastructure modules that slow wave energy, rebuild aquatic habitat, and strengthen natural erosion defenses. The work supports local economies by using Louisiana resources and employing Louisiana workers.

Shell Spotlights Louisiana-Built Coastal Technology

“Natrx is the company it is today, thanks in large part to Shell,” said co-founder Tyler Ortego. “Shortly after our founding, Shell selected Natrx for its energy start-up accelerator, which equipped us with the tools to scale our product and develop the business relationships we needed to succeed. We are thankful to continue partnering with Shell in driving high-tech solutions to protect South Louisiana and preserve our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

Natrx’s early relationship with Shell began in 2019, when the company won the Shell GameChanger program, gaining access to mentorship and resources that helped it refine its technology and expand its commercial capabilities. The company has since grown from its initial research and development at LSU to full-scale manufacturing at its ExoForms production facility in Amelia, which now serves projects across the United States and abroad.

Statewide Recognition at Louisiana Innovation Day

That momentum was highlighted again at Louisiana Innovation Day, an LED-hosted symposium showcasing the state’s business climate and emerging innovation sector. LED unveiled a new video campaign featuring Natrx and three other Louisiana-grown companies as examples of how startups can launch, scale, and manufacture in the state. The Natrx film spotlights the company’s “Cajun Coral” adaptive reef and shoreline technology and follows the deployment of ExoForms across coastal Louisiana and international project sites.

Ortego said the company’s deep Louisiana roots have shaped its approach to addressing habitat loss and land erosion. “Our experience here helped us build solutions tailored to coastal environments while finding the partners and resources needed to scale,” he said.

Coastal Projects Across the Gulf South

Natrx and Shell have since partnered on multiple resilience and habitat-building projects throughout the Gulf South, ranging from artificial reefs that increase marine life to living shorelines that protect vulnerable coasts.

The company uses proprietary flow, wave, and wind modeling to design site-specific infrastructure solutions and measures biological performance through indicators such as species presence and changes in marsh health. Recent case studies have shown that Natrx ExoForms outperformed traditional rock breakwaters during hurricane conditions.

Expanding Impact Through Local Partnerships

The partnership expanded further in 2021 when Natrx, working with Danos Corporation, completed four shoreline-protection projects for Shell Pipeline Company LP in Louisiana marshes threatened by erosion. Danos served as the implementing contractor, manufacturing, transporting, and installing Cajun Coral units while the project team used satellite monitoring to track vegetation growth and biodiversity around the sites.

Natrx and Danos also joined Lafourche Parish Government and AIMS Group, Inc. in 2023 to celebrate the installation of a living shoreline at Lockport Bayouside Park, part of a growing number of Louisiana-based resilience projects using ExoForms.

Natrx’s broader Adaptive Infrastructure platform is designed to help organizations leverage natural processes as a strategic tool, delivering long-term environmental and community protection while maintaining economic value.

To learn more about the Natrx Adaptive Infrastructure platform, visit www.natrx.io.