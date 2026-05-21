Shell Mars Platform Hits Historic 1 Billion Barrels

NEW ORLEANS – Shell’s Mars platform in the Gulf has reached a milestone, becoming the first offshore asset in the United States to produce one billion barrels of oil over its lifetime. The platform came online three decades ago and remains an important part of domestic offshore oil production.

Brought online 30 years ago after one of the most significant oil discoveries in American history, Mars marked a major expansion of deepwater oil development. Built in Louisiana and located 130 miles south of New Orleans, the platform has been considered a significant engineering achievement in offshore energy production. Over its lifetime, thousands of Shell employees and contractors have contributed to the asset.

“What happens in Louisiana changes the world, and that’s certainly the case with Shell’s Mars platform. You can only reach a staggering billion barrels at one asset when you bring together the rich resources of our state with the know how and determination of Louisianians. And Mars keeps producing, bringing us the energy we need to power our lives and secure our future,” said Jeff Landry.

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Shell Mars Platform – Building the Corridor

From its earliest stages, Mars required new approaches to engineering and operations, with Shell and a team of local-based contractors developing processes and equipment to meet the demands of deepwater production. Its success paved the way for three additional Shell-operated offshore platforms in what is now known as the Mars Corridor and helped support the growth of the modern deepwater industry in the Gulf.

“Mars is one of the most significant offshore projects in Shell’s Gulf portfolio and continues to produce 30 years after startup,” said Colette Hirstius.

Today, Mars remains one of Shell’s ten production hubs in the Gulf. Shell—currently the largest producing leaseholder in the basin—employs more than 6,000 people in Louisiana. The company is also constructing a new deepwater headquarters in the River District development in New Orleans.

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“The story of Mars shows us why Louisiana is the location of choice for the energy industry. An investment here drives innovation and momentum to advance U.S. energy dominance and security,” said Susan Bourgeois.

Shell has been part of Louisiana’s energy economy for more than a century, with operations spanning exploration and production, pipeline transportation, refining and chemicals, supported by the state’s workforce and infrastructure.

“The people, ports and coastal ecosystems of south Louisiana remain the backbone of offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the Gulf of America, helping deliver American energy security, having generated hundreds of billions of dollars for the federal government through royalties, rents, and bonus bids. Too often, those revenues are given away to support federal land acquisitions and park systems in western states — including in states that actively oppose the very industry making those investments possible — while Louisiana continues to shoulder the burden of sustaining America’s energy economy and fighting one of the world’s most severe coastal land loss crises. Shell’s one-millionth barrel milestone at Mars and their commitment to Louisiana is another reminder that our people, infrastructure and working coast remain indispensable to American energy dominance and global economic stability,” said Dustin Davidson.

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Environmental Concerns Persist

Environmental groups continue to raise concerns about ongoing offshore oil development in the Gulf, arguing that new and existing deepwater projects carry risks for marine ecosystems and coastal communities. In April, a coalition of organizations including Earthjustice and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit challenging federal approval of BP’s Kaskida project, an ultra-deepwater development, citing potential impacts on endangered species and spill response limitations in deeper waters.

Critics also contend that continued investment in long-term offshore production conflicts with broader climate goals, while industry and state leaders maintain that Gulf operations remain essential to domestic energy supply and economic activity.

Shell is currently advancing its next major deepwater development, Sparta, which is expected to begin production in 2028.