Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Finance

Shelby E. Russ Jr. Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Board of Directors

January 21, 2025   |By
New Orleans Federal Reserve Bank
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – Shelby E. Russ Jr., president and chief executive officer of AOS Interior Environments, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s New Orleans Branch. His three-year term will run through December 31, 2027. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is the sixth district of the

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter