Shelby E. Russ Jr. Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Board of Directors

NEW ORLEANS – Shelby E. Russ Jr., president and chief executive officer of AOS Interior Environments, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's New Orleans Branch. His three-year term will run through December 31, 2027. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is the sixth district of the 12 U.S. Federal Reserve Banks.

Russ, a prominent figure in Louisiana’s business community, has led AOS Interior Environments since 1980. Founded in 1976, the company is the largest furniture, fixtures, and equipment contractor in Louisiana and Mississippi, providing solutions for commercial office furniture, modular interior construction, and storage needs. Russ’s leadership and experience in a wide array of industries make him a valuable addition to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s board.

Responsibilities and Goals as a Board Member

In his new role, Russ will provide critical insights on economic conditions in the region, helping to inform monetary policy decisions. “As a Board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, my primary responsibility is to provide input and insight into the economic conditions and trends affecting our region,” Russ explained. “This role includes sharing perspectives on the business environment, workforce dynamics, and financial trends that influence the broader economy. By offering this grassroots-level feedback, I help inform the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions, ensuring they are grounded in the realities faced by businesses and communities in our area.”

Russ emphasized the importance of this position in fostering a comprehensive understanding of the regional economy. “The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta undertakes a significant effort to understand what is happening in the economy at a grassroots level. As part of this effort, I have served as a touchpoint for the Federal Reserve Bank over the past 8-10 years or so,” he noted.

Unique Perspective Through AOS Leadership

Russ’s extensive experience at AOS provides him with unique insights into economic trends across diverse industries. “My business focuses on the design and execution of outfitting commercial interior spaces, a field that gives me access to a broad and diverse range of entities in our local economy,” Russ said. “Our firm works with clients across a variety of industry segments, including healthcare, maritime, oil and gas, hospitality, manufacturing, educational institutions, financial institutions, private industry, and government. This diverse exposure has allowed me to offer valuable insights into the economic conditions of these sectors, which has played a key role in my involvement with the Atlanta Fed.”

Russ views his appointment as an opportunity to provide input on a “more frequent and structured basis,” leveraging his knowledge to bridge the gap between macroeconomic policy and the day-to-day realities of businesses.

“My role at AOS Interior Environments will provide a unique lens through which I can observe and analyze economic trends,” Russ added. “The nature of my work, which involves collaboration with diverse industry sectors, allows me to gain firsthand insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by businesses in our region. This breadth of experience will enable me to bring a well-rounded perspective to my Board position, helping to bridge the gap between macroeconomic policy and the day-to-day realities of businesses and communities.”

Expertise and Leadership

Beyond his role at AOS, Russ is actively involved in several organizations. He is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (Gold LA Chapter), serves on the advisory board for the Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience, and is a board trustee for the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center. He is also a member of the MillerKnoll Corporation Dealer advisory council.

Russ holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Louisiana State University.

New Orleans Branch Board Composition

Russ joins the board alongside newly appointed Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Entergy, and reappointed member John C. Driscoll, director and chief executive officer of the Alabama Port Authority. The New Orleans Branch board, chaired by Melissa B. Rogers of Noble Plastics, includes leaders from a wide range of industries, reflecting the diverse economy of the Gulf South.

Federal Reserve branch directors provide critical economic data and insights to the district Bank’s president and head office directors. This grassroots feedback informs monetary policy discussions and rate recommendations.

Russ concluded, “My main focus as a Board member will be to contribute a comprehensive and informed perspective on the economic conditions in our region. By leveraging the knowledge gained through my work, I can help the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta better understand the economic landscape and make more informed decisions.”