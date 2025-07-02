Shapiro Family Launches Foundation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Driven by a profound commitment to give back to their community, Dan Shapiro, his wife Debbie, and daughter, Allie Shapiro Dandry, have announced the establishment of the Shapiro Family Foundation. This new foundation aims to create lasting positive change throughout New Orleans by addressing disparities in hunger relief and education access and equity. The foundation is set to award up to $40,000 in grants during its first year, and applications are now open.

The Shapiro family’s roots in community engagement run deep, having consistently supported various initiatives over the years such as the American Cancer Society, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Junior Achievement of New Orleans and the Good Shepard School, to name a few.

Raising a million dollars collectively through their private and business efforts over the last 10 years, their philanthropic efforts have now culminated in the formal establishment of the Shapiro Family Foundation which will partner with local nonprofits with deep connections to the communities they serve to help expand their reach, strengthen their programs and ultimately create lasting positive change throughout New Orleans.

Dan Shapiro, a dedicated business leader and committed philanthropist in the greater New Orleans area for more than four decades, played a pivotal role in the remarkable growth of Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a Louisiana based company. In 2006, he joined the company as an owner and Executive Vice President with a mission to grow it nationally and currently serves as Chairman of the Board, a testament to the family’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication. The foundation embodies Dan’s core belief that sustainable success must be shared and reinvested into the community.

“We envision a Louisiana where every family has access to nutritious food, every child has the opportunity to learn and succeed and every community has the tools to thrive,” says Dan. “The Shapiro Family Foundation is rooted in our family’s legacy of service and civic leadership, and we believe that sustainable change is built through collaboration, trust and a deep understanding of local needs.”

Allie will serve as the foundation’s executive director, bringing a wealth of experience from her previous role as the director of philanthropy for the Krispy Krunchy Chicken Foundation and the previous 15 years as director of marketing.

A recognized force in Louisiana’s philanthropic and business communities, she played a pivotal role in establishing Krispy Krunchy Chicken’s digital and social footprint and building its corporate social responsibility and community impact initiatives. Under Allie’s leadership, she mobilized the organization’s disaster relief efforts to help provide more than 20,000 free meals to communities affected by hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This foundation isn’t just an extension of our family’s values—it’s personal for me,” said Allie. “I grew up understanding the importance of community investment, and this foundation is an opportunity to directly influence meaningful change in the city we love.

Grants will be prioritized for New Orleans area nonprofits that serve low-income or under resourced populations with a focus on addressing systematic barriers that address hunger relief and/or education access and equity. Grants will be awarded for a 12-month funding period for up to $10,000 each. The grant application is now live and will close Aug. 1. The first round of grant recipients will be announced in September.

To learn more about the Shapiro Family Foundation and grant opportunities visit shapirofamilyfoundation.com.

About the Shapiro Family Foundation

